SALAMANCA — After the loss of a beloved assistant coach, the Salamanca girls basketball team dedicated its 2021 season to the late Mark Chase.
On Saturday, as the Warriors close out the regular season, they will have a chance to show how much he meant to them. Saturday afternoon’s (1:30) tipoff against Pine Valley will be the team’s first “Swish Away Cancer Game,” a fundraiser to honor Chase, who died in December after battling a rare form of cancer.
Throughout this shortened high school basketball season, the Salamanca girls have raised money for Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and also Meals on Wheels, Chase’s charity of choice. An online t-shirt campaign served as a main fundraiser, while head coach Bryelle Wallin also accepted donations through Venmo.
“We did just as much in donations as we did in t-shirt sales, which was pretty awesome,” Wallin said. “We raised more than I anticipated. Initially we were just going to donate to Roswell and Meals on Wheels. But now after talking with the girls and the amount of support Pine Valley people generated, we’re also going to open it up to some local food pantries between Salamanca and Pine Valley.”
While the t-shirt sale is over, Wallin said it could be reopened if more interest is shown, and donations are still accepted.
As of Monday, the team had raised more than $1,200, a number that made Wallin emotional just thinking about it. Both schools’ communities, Salamanca and Pine Valley, stepped up. Chase was a South Dayton native and a fellow Pine Valley graduate, as is Wallin.
“That just speaks to the person that Mark was,” Wallin said of the $1,200 total. “It’s honestly so overwhelming. I actually was able to see the store (website) and who bought what and there were just some people on the store that I didn’t know and come to find out they were faculty from the high school or students who weren’t a part of the basketball team that he had such an impact, and obviously the Pine Valley community. I think the thing that’s so overwhelming about it is that neither community is like this super rich community. We are all working people. It’s amazing that we generated that much money in a short amount of time.”
Wallin will address the limited crowd at Saturday’s game before tipoff to memorialize Chase and reveal the season’s final fundraising total and how much money will go to which organization.
Pine Valley was the ideal opponent to host for the first cancer awareness game, given Chase’s roots there. Chase and Wallin both were assistants under former Pine Valley coach Tim Nobles, who himself is now a PV assistant. Current head coach Eric Spanbauer also got behind the campaign.
Wallin said she wishes the team could hold more game-day activities to raise money, but with attendance at high school games still restricted due to COVID-19, those plans will have to wait until next year.
“I didn’t want to wait a year and then try to get it up and running a year after the fact,” Wallin said. “His nieces and his sister and his brother all offered to do whatever they could to raise more funds. I know his niece Madelyn is a tremendous baker she was like, ‘I will provide all the bake sale goods,’ I’m like I’m sorry, I really wish you could. But definitely I know that they’re on board next year too
“I think this year just getting it off the ground and running was something that we needed to do not only to celebrate Mark’s life but to kind of give some closure because with COVID it wasn’t a traditional thing. I probably would have gotten the girls together had it been any other year and we would have had our own private thing. I know not many of them were able to go to his memorial service. So this was just a way for us to get some close, honor Mark and turn something so negative into something that’s positive.”
