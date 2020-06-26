Salamanca H.S. parking lot reconstruction underway

SALAMANCA — When teachers and faculty return to Salamanca High and Seneca Intermediate schools this fall, they will be parking in brand new lots at the 50 Iroquois Drive campus.
The final portion of Phase I of the district’s ongoing capital project kicked off last week as construction vehicles tore up the old high school parking lot while crews on the other side of the campus continued work on the new parking lot for Seneca Intermediate as part of Phase III.
At the Board of Education’s meeting Tuesday, representatives from HUNT and Turner Construction gave updates on the capital project. Project manager Michelle Miller said Phase I was about 80-85% complete as of Tuesday.
The other remaining work besides the parking lot includes secured high school vestibule upgrades, interior door modifications and display case upgrades, said Julian Schopp from Turner. He said the inside work is expected to complete the end of July and the parking lot should be done by the end of August.
Meanwhile, the new parking lot off Fern Avenue for Seneca Intermediate School is also underway as the first part of Phase III. Schopp said concrete and curb work there is done, asphalt work started Monday, binder was expected to be wrapped up Wednesday and the topcoat was expected to go on today.
“Striping will happen just prior to our substantial completion date which is July 3,” he continued. “With asphalt going down, we should be able to make accommodations that we can start to get people parked in there.”
Additionally, the high school roofing project has been progressing nicely, Schopp said, which is expected to be completed by the end of July.
AT PROSPECT Elementary, most of the building is under some renovation this summer as part of completing Phase II, Miller said.
Jim Templeton from Turner went through the progress which includes turning over the new library to the district at the end of July. He said a few previous items are left to complete in the server room and in the main office.
Library work planned for the summer includes flooring, painting, ceiling and casework, Templeton said. However, the new library corridor near the main gym is slightly behind schedule due to installation of the new HVAC system.
In the kitchen and serving area, wall framing, wall rough-ins and rooftop mechanical work are being planned for the next few weeks. Templeton said the kitchen schedule was affected by asbestos and flooring issues but still looking for an end of August completion.
AT VETERANS Memorial Park, work in the second part of Phase III continues with underground utilities expected to be done by the first week of July, Schopp said.
The new lighting and scoreboard are planned for an end of August completion including 13 new light poles. Schopp said the installation of turf could tentatively be in by the end of August.
For this fall, construction of the new baseball team rooms, storage and dugouts are scheduled for an Oct. 30 completion; installation of the new bleachers and press box is planned for Nov. 9 completion; and construction of the new concession stand, restrooms, team rooms and storage building at the multi-use field and the new press box, concession stand and restrooms at the baseball field are scheduled for a Nov. 13 completion, Schopp said.
Substantial completion of the entire Vets Park aspect of the project is scheduled for April 27, 2021.
