Salamanca DPW getting closer to finalizing summer streets projects

SALAMANCA — Some projects that have been discussed by the Salamanca Board of Public Works since last year are getting closer to being finalized and acted on this summer.
First, the long overdue project to repair and renovate the Main Street bridge is moving forward after a recent inspection to get a better idea of what the scope and cost of it will be. The inspection was performed by Urban Engineers with Dan Kruez.
“He’s looking at upwards of $750,000,” said Department of Public Works Superintendent Rob Carpenter. “We’re trying to get New York state to pay for most if not hopefully all. The design fees are the responsibility of the city, which he’s looking at $105,000.”
The board members, who are the Common Council, suggested looking into whether the city’s Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS) funds from the state could be used if needed because it’s not a state road.
However, because the bridge is located on the Seneca Nation’s Allegany Territory, the city said the state is responsible for repairing the bridge as was the case with the Center Street bridge.
Additionally, the city has to pay for the new redesign because the previous design for the project is about four years old and the state would not accept it, Carpenter said.
Next, a rebuild of Drake Street off of Newton Street is estimated at $185,000, which can be covered with CHIPS money. The council suggested Carpenter look into doing a smaller scale project in-house to lower the cost.
“My issue is the safety of my crew,” he said. “We’ve been in the ditch two or three times up there.”
Carpenter said a gravel or limestone base and a layer of blacktop would be best for the street, safety wise. He is said if it remains a dirt road, the city can’t salt it in the winter and would need to empty and refill a plow with sand just to do that one road.
“I’ll have Dan send me his figures of what he thinks and I can use that to get a better guess,” Carpenter added. “I’ll try by next meeting to have a roundabout number.”
Finally, the repairs to the stone archway and wall at Veterans Memorial Park are estimated at $42,500, but could cost more depending on a bid.
For several months, the city and school district have been discussing who should be responsible for the repairs. When the school leased the park from the city and Nation in 2019 to do the renovations to the athletic fields, the contracts did not specify whether the district also leased the walls surrounding the park.
“They want the gate, but they don’t think that the stone wall is included in that contract that we made, so they’re going to check that out,” said Mayor Sandra Magiera. “Possibly next month we’ll have an answer of who owns it. If not, it will probably be our responsibility.”
The stone work has a structural issue with several cracks that would need a specialist to repair rather than just a DPW crew, Carpenter said, or else there might be a liability issue.
Additionally, the driveway to the park off of Broad Street is expected to be paved when the rest of the road through the park is done.
