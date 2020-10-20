SALAMANCA — The candidates running for a seat on the Salamanca Common Council in Wards 1, 2 and 3 are unopposed for the general election.
The Cattaraugus County Board of Elections reported that absentee ballots are now available and will be accepted if received in-person or postmarked by Nov. 3.
Early voting begins Oct. 24 at sites in Little Valley and Cutco Theater in Olean. The general election will be from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 3.
IN WARD 1, incumbent John “Jack” Hill is running for a second consecutive term on the council and his seventh overall.
“I really enjoy doing it,” he said in a recent interview with the Press. “My heart’s still here and I enjoy it.”
Hill is running on the Democratic Party line. He
Hill has held the alderman position in Ward 1 for nearly 11 years, from 1995 to 2001, for part of a term in 2004, from 2015 to 2016 and the past two years.
“It makes me proud,” he said. “I thank the people for voting for me that number of times. They must have some confidence in me.”
With the ongoing casino compact issue between the state and Seneca Nation and the COVID-19 pandemic, Hill said the city didn’t get as much done as he’d like in this latest term, but noted a few projects that have been good for the city.
“The progress on the (Highland Avenue) playground up there has been a great thing,” he said. “And the veterans’ banners, although they don’t have a whole lot to do with the city, is a proud thing that I’ve been a part of.”
An ongoing issue for years has been repairing the state’s roads in the city, something Hill said he’s hoping to see addressed in 2021. “I don’t know what we can do to get the state to come in here and do them, but they have to get them done,” he added.
Looking ahead, Hill said he would like to see more businesses and industries come into the city to provide more job opportunities, as well as continue more property clean-up.
“To me, you can’t find a cheaper place to live,” he said. “Then you would have people start fixing up their houses. You need money to fix up your house and help bring things back.”
Hill said he is thankful to the voters of Ward 1 for electing him before and encourages any resident to reach out with questions or concerns. “Anything they need, give me a call and I’ll see what I can do,” he added. “I’m here for them.”
Hill can be contacted at 945-0940.
IN WARD 2, newcomer Kylee Johnson hasn’t been involved in politics before, but she wants to help make the city a safe place to raise her family.
“I would like the city to be a safe, viable environment for all of us in the community,” she said in a recent interview with the Press.
Johnson is running on the Democratic and People’s party lines.
An employee of the Salamanca City Central School District’s Transportation Department, Johnson has also been a member of the city’s fire commission since 2014. She has also been a cheer coach for several years.
“I believe me raising my family in the city and being active in the community will help me with this experience,” she added.
Johnson said that the city has had financial troubles in recent years and is still struggling to tackle a drug problem, two things she said will need critical attention over the next two years.
“A goal of mine while in office would be to try to clean up the streets of Salamanca,” she said. “I would like it to be a safer place for our youth.”
One move in that direction Johnson noted that she likes is the recent decision to have a police bike patrol through the city and on the Pennsy Trail.
“It’s a great thing for the youth to know that there are people to protect them, or if there is a problem there is somebody close by,” she added. “That’s pretty important for the kids.”
Johnson said she wants the voters to know that she would be available for them if there are any complaints or concerns and that she would act accordingly to them.
“It wouldn’t be just Ward 2. I’d be here for the whole community,” she said.
Johnson can be contacted at kylee.johnsonward2@gmail.com.
IN WARD 3, newcomer Barry Smith is heading into city politics for the first time, but he said he’s thought about it for many years and had been asked to run a few times before. When he found out incumbent Michael Lonto wasn’t seeking reelection, Smith was ready to give it a try.
“I think we’re in a very tender spot right now,” he said of the state of the city. “It could go either way.”
An employee of the Salamanca school district’s maintenance department, Smith said he’s had leadership experiences in his union and other businesses as well as been involved in his church.
Smith is running on the Friends Party line.
Although he’s excited to see more business in the Salamanca, Smith said he’s guarded about the city’s financial situation amid COVID-19 and the casino compact issue. He said he’d like to build on what has worked in the past and keep moving the city forward.
“Financially I think the city’s doing well. Not super great, but in a comfortable spot right now,” he said. “I want to try to figure out a way to long-term viability for the city.”
Smith said he likes the collaboration with the city, school and Seneca Nation to do the renovation project at Veterans Memorial Park, something that was well needed and could be a boost for the local economy. He said the playground project on Highland Avenue has also been a positive thanks to the city pursuing grant options, something he’d like to see happen more.
“If I want the sidewalks replaced in an area, where are we going to get the money? How are we going to do that?” he said. “Pursue a grant or look at other sources of funding or ways of doing that, think outside the city box that people are in now.”
In Ward 3, Smith said he’d like to see improvements at the Elm Street playground as well as address the flooding issues around East State Street. He said he’d also like to see the city’s festivals continue to improve and encourage more involvement for the next generations.
Smith said he’s received support from some of the previous Ward 3 aldermen and plans on going door-to-door in the ward during October.
“I’m excited for it. I want to see what we can do,” he added. “I think the city’s got a great potential.”