Salamanca businesswoman, mayor looking for help in Earth Day city cleanup

SALAMANCA — A local businesswoman and the city’s mayor are coordinating an effort to clean up Salamanca on Earth Day, April 24, and they are challenging other businesses and organizations to jump onboard.
Carol Ellis, owner of Swan Street Florist, is recruiting volunteers and friends to take the initiative to join the cause and make it worthwhile.
Volunteers will be picking up litter along public thoroughfares. This is not a residential trash pickup event. Participants must bring gloves and wear masks.
According to Mayor Sandra Magiera, the Department of Public Works will provide trash bags and some orange vests to the volunteers with the help of DPW Superintendent Rob Carpenter.
Ellis said anyone is welcome to participate, whether in elementary school or high school or part of a local club or organization.
There will be various beverage stations along the route, one at the Silver Bells shop on Main Street and another at Swan Street Florist.
Participants will meet at Jefferson Street Park at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24.
For more information, call Ellis at 945-3516 or 801-5974, or Magiera at 945-3110.