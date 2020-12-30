The list of factors working against it was seemingly endless.
The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team had played just two games – and been idle for the previous 11 days – before having to face one of the league’s most physical teams, on the road, in its Atlantic 10 opener.
It was without two key players in Justin Winston, whose departure from the program was announced mere hours earlier (related story this page), and Jaren Holmes, who logged one minute before having to exit with a bad back.
It dealt with Osun Osunniyi’s second-half foul trouble. It waded through one of its sloppiest performances in recent memory. And still, here it was with a real chance, down only three (54-51) with 2:42 remaining.
In the end, however, even against a Rhode Island team that was just as messy, it was all just a bit too much to overcome.
Down a possession with the ball in hand, Bona was whistled for a travel. Still down three following a timeout, a bad pass turned into a URI steal. And instead of an ugly win, Bona walked away with its first loss, a 63-57 decision on Wednesday at the Ryan Center.
“We didn’t play our best,” coach Mark Schmidt acknowledged in a phone call afterward. “It looked like we had two weeks off. We were sloppy, (but) we hung in there. We showed some toughness, we were dealing with some adversity, but we just didn’t play well enough.
“We turned the ball over too many times. We got outrebounded, but I thought the kids fought. It’s going to be a difficult year, we all understand that. There’s no moral victories. You try to win every game, and we didn’t play well enough to deserve to win today.”
IT WAS a wonder, in some ways, how Bona (2-1, 0-1) was in this game to begin with, let alone up two at halftime and right there until the final minute.
Schmidt’s team committed 20 turnovers, nearly twice what it averaged during league play last year, missed a numbing 18 shots (14-of-32) at the rim and was outrebounded, 42-29. Dominick Welch struggled to six points on 2-for-9 shooting, Holmes sat and Osunniyi finished with eight points on 4-for-12 shooting in 27 foul-plagued minutes.
But then you consider that URI, for much of the game, was no better, coughing it up 24 times, going 4-of-16 from 3-point range and missing 10 free throws, while also seeing star guard Fatts Russell (2-for-9, 6 turnovers) play poorly. It was an unsightly game all around, essentially from start to finish.
In another year, Bona would have been able to work on some of those issues in games against Canisius and Niagara. Instead, it tried to do so on the fly against a URI team (4-5, 1-1) which was also coming off a lengthy layoff (12 days), but had already played eight games against one of the nation’s toughest schedules.
And clearly, two games wasn’t enough to ready itself for A-10 play.
“I THINK it was both,” said Schmidt, when asked if it was more the Bonnies’ rust or Rhody’s physicality that caused such numbers. “They pressured us, but we had a lot of unforced turnovers. It just looked like we were a step slow. I think we got heavy-legged at times; we missed a lot of bunnies.
“We didn’t take the ball to the basket hard enough (Bona shot 10 free throws to URI’s 25). But yeah, we’re rusty, you can tell. There was no flow to our offense. Our guys struggled and so did Rhode Island. It’s just … it’s tough.”
Lofton totaled 13 points and was largely responsible for Bona’s 29-27 halftime lead, but had six turnovers to one assist. Jalen Adaway had his best game in a Bona uniform so far, totaling 12 points and six rebounds. And Kent State transfer Anthony Roberts had a decent debut, notching eight points on 3-for-10 shooting and four assists.
The latter two, especially, helped Bona remain close in the second half.
Rhode Island opened the frame on a 13-0 run to take a 40-29 lead, but Bona answered with 10-straight points, all of which came from Adaway (6) and Roberts (4). Two big 3s from Alejandro Vasquez and Welch later tied it at 45 with 7:00 remaining.
IN THE end, though, this relatively new-look lineup, with limited experience together, wasn’t quite enough.
“We’ve got guys,” said Schmidt, whose teams have lost four-straight in the Ryan Center and six of their last eight to the Rams overall, “it’s just that we haven’t played a lot. It’s difficult. And then Jaren’s got a bad back; he tried to go and couldn’t do it. That switched a few things up where we had to slide guys from the ‘2’ to the ‘3’, so guys were playing out of position with that injury. But there’s no excuses. We didn’t play well enough in our first road game in the Atlantic 10.”
The good news for Bona is that at least it was able to play. And now it has a baseline level it needs to improve upon heading into Saturday’s contest with preseason favorite Richmond.
“It’s a hard situation that everybody’s going through,” Schmidt said. “We’ll learn from it. It’s only one game. It’s a road game against a good team. We were right there. We had chances; down by three with two minutes left, the missed layups. We had our chances, we’ve just got to get better … in all phases.”