ST. BONAVENTURE — Up until now, it was viewed as a long-term investment.
Back in early May, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team landed a commitment from double-digit scoring Kent State transfer Anthony Roberts. The plan, presumably, was that he’d sit the coming campaign due to NCAA transfer rules, but still have two years of eligibility, a move that would not only give Bona an extra scorer in 2021-22 but another foundational piece for the post-Kyle Lofton class era.
Instead, he’ll be joining that already-formidable junior class, now making it one of the largest, and perhaps most talented, in the country.
Roberts has received a transfer waiver from the NCAA, making him eligible to play immediately, Bona announced late Friday. He’s the latest on a growing list of players to receive that nod from the NCAA, which has been more inclined to grant such waivers amid the continued uncertainty generated by the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to grant a one-time transfer rule in the near future.
And though it adds one more to a previously crowded Class of 2021 — they now have an astonishing nine eligible players in that group, including returning starters Lofton, Dominick Welch, Osun Osunniyi and Jaren Holmes and Miami (Ohio) transfer Jalen Adaway — it’s an addition that undoubtedly pushes the Bonnies even further into “win now” mode.
ROBERTS WAS one of the top players on a Kent State team that went 20-12 last year, averaging 13 points (No. 4 on the team), three rebounds and two assists while rising from reserve to starter early in the season. He also shot 44 percent from the field and 36 percent from 3-point range (49-of-135) in 29 minutes per contest.
The year prior, he averaged six points, two rebounds and a helper in 17 minutes while earning a spot on the Mid-American Conference All-Freshman Team.
Roberts, a 6-foot-4 guard from Detroit, figures to provide another scoring option for a Bona team that already returns its top six scorers and now has not one, but two capable options out of the MAC, as Adaway averaged eight per game across two seasons at Miami. With Roberts, a Free Press All-Detroit First Team selection out of Henry Ford High School, Bona now has 12 eligible players for the 2020-21 season, including five first-year players in Roberts and Adaway, freshman Quentin Metcalf and juco transfers Eddie Creal and Jalen Shaw.
Though it might have run contrary to the original plan, coach Mark Schmidt was likely more than happy to add a player of Roberts’ caliber to what’s almost universally projected to be a top-four team this winter.
The bigger questions are: How does Bona go about spreading minutes to so many seemingly quality players, particularly in the backcourt, and where does this leave the Bonnies in 2022?
Beyond its head-turning junior class, the Bona roster currently features no seniors, just two sophomores in Justin Winston and Alejandro Vasquez and one freshman in the 6-foot-7 forward Metcalf.