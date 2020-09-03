Mike Rigerman was supposed to be playing football tonight.
Under ordinary circumstances, the former Pioneer star would have donned his black No. 35 jersey for the first time this fall, suiting up for Division II Findlay (Ohio) in its Sept. 3 home season-opener against national power Ferris State.
Instead, he’s at home, taking classes virtually while weighing his desire to be back on the field against the need to stay safe.
Rigerman had the option of returning to in-person learning at Findlay, a five-and-a-half hour drive from his native Arcade, at least being there with his teammates in a time of continued uncertainty. But given that the 2020 season had already been postponed, with a target return of next spring, and his mother Amy has an underlying respiratory condition, he made the call to stay back.
And stay home.
“(I didn’t want) to put myself at risk and put my family at risk,” he said. “My coaches understood. I called them immediately (and said), ‘well, I was only going to come out for football; I don’t want to miss the season, I don’t want to miss an opportunity,’ but with no season, I don’t feel like I should have to put my mom at risk, seeing as if I bring it home, she’s probably not going to survive it. And I can’t do that.”
RIGERMAN forged one of the best seasons in Big 30 history in 2018, rushing for 2,116 yards and 29 touchdowns, winning the Connolly Cup (Western New York’s version of the Heisman Trophy) and earning First Team All-State recognition. As a freshman at Findlay, he made the most of his limited chances, catching seven passes as a tight end for 41 yards and a touchdown while appearing in five contests.
In any other year, Rigerman would know exactly what he’d be thinking at this moment: “It’s time to play football,” one of three sports he excelled in scholastically, alongside wrestling and track and field. Right now, though, he isn’t sure what to think.
The Great Midwest Athletic Conference announced on Aug. 10 that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, high-contact sports such as football would officially be pushed to the spring of 2021. Findlay was told it could hold its previously canceled “spring ball” beginning in late October, but that’s contingent upon the school remaining free of any coronavirus cases.
And even then, Rigerman would have a decision to make.
“They said that our season got moved to the spring, but I just don’t see how they could take every D-II sport and play them in the spring,” he said, “because winter overlaps the spring, then you have the spring, then you gotta put the fall in there. So I’m not too sure. We’d have spring ball in October if I choose to go down, but I don’t know … we’ll see how things go with cases (in Ohio).”
LIKE ANY number of former Big 30 standouts playing a fall collegiate sport, Rigerman remains in an almost suspended state.
From afar, the coach who recruited him, offensive coordinator Kory Allen, told the former Panther to essentially stay the course. But for Rigerman, who picked up a 9-5 construction job over the summer and is nowhere near where he’d like to be from a size and strength standpoint, that course, at the moment, looks different.
“(Coach Allen) called me and kind of just said to keep working, keep getting better, don’t let it affect you,” Rigerman recalled. “Just keep getting better and be the person he said he knows I can be.
“I told him it was kind of hard without a gym; we haven’t had a gym in New York in six months, we just got them back. I was doing manual labor to keep myself in shape, but I lost myself a little bit. I got a little sidetracked with the whole 9-5.”
RIGERMAN, of course, wants to be back on the field, would have loved nothing more than to help Findlay take on Ferris, which advanced to the D-II Final Four last year, tonight in front of thousands of fans at Donnell Stadium.
He’s used to competing, and performing well, at a high level, having led Pioneer to the Section 6 Class B title game in football, winning the Division II 220-pound state championship in wrestling and advancing to the Section 6 state qualifier in the 110 hurdles .. all in the 2018-19 school year. But without that metaphorical carrot, and with other things on his mind — such as the health of his mother — he’s admittedly had a tough time finding the drive for a football season that may, or may not, come.
“I love the gym,” he said. “I love working out, I love getting bigger, strong and faster, but to just go out and run a couple miles with no actual (purpose) …
“Running a football to the end zone has a point, it has that meaning. But just going out and running two miles has no meaning, and it’s hard for me to find that motivation to say, ‘I’m going to go run two miles today.”
THE NOW-nearly six months away from an organized team setting has given Rigerman time to reflect.
It’s served as a reminder of how much he misses football — routine, structure and competition — but it’s also allowed him time to assess what’s truly important. It’s left him with admittedly mixed emotions about the postponement of his season.
“It almost makes me feel like I’m done,” acknowledged Rigerman, who was named both Big 30 Defensive Player of the Year (2017) and Player of the Year (2018) during his time in Yorkshire. “I’m not used to this; usually I have football all year round, or wrestling or track, and without having something, it just makes me feel like I’m done, like that was my last time.
“I’m not disappointed that there’s no season. I’m more … I’m just kind of in the middle. It keeps us all from catching it or passing it on and (helps to keep) our families safe, but I’m also kind of angry and sad that there’s no season.”
Quite movingly, the 6-foot-2, 255-pound tight end added, “I can’t say I have one emotion or one perspective on it. I see everybody’s perspective. I see ours, a person like me who’s got to watch out for his family, and then I see people that only live for football, and I see the coaches’ perspective, the spectators. Everybody’s got a different viewpoint and it just depends on where you stand.”
And though Rigerman may not have been able to improve as a football player in the last half-year, he’s undoubtedly grown as a person.
“This whole thing is kind of helping me grow as an adult, too, I guess you could say,” the 19-year-old college sophomore noted. “It’s not all bad. I got a job, I’m doing adult things (he bought a car over the summer), I’m doing my own thing. It’s helping me kind of mature myself and realize what’s going on in the world.”
