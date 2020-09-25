By and large, Bradford’s defense came to play Friday night.
In fact, it kept the Owls in the mix throughout most of the first half even as the offense sputtered.
But too many miscues, a sluggish offensive performance and special teams errors ultimately proved to be Bradford’s undoing in a 45-14 loss to Ridgway at Parkway Field.
Bradford (0-2) trailed the Elkers (2-0) just 9-0 with 2:30 to go in the first half before a muffed Ridgway punt and a fumbled snap on a Bradford punt gave the Elkers short fields on back-to-back possessions.
The results were a 13-yard touchdown pass from Ben Briggs to Michael Gresco, and then a three-yard touchdown run for Dominic Cherry that put the Elkers up 24-0 going into the break, a lead that only grew during the second half.
“It’s hard (on the defense) with short fields,” Bradford head coach Jeff Puglio said. “Our defense had its back against the wall. We had two really nice stops (earlier in the game) and we’re starting to get to the ball and make tackles. I was really proud of the defensive effort tonight.”
Ridgway gained 258 yards of total offense, 157 of which came on the ground. It marked a steep improvement for Bradford’s defensive unit, which had surrendered 459 yards at St. Marys the week before.
But the advantageous field position for Ridgway proved to be too much — a trend that continued into the second half.
On Bradford’s second possession of the third quarter, the Owls fumbled at their own four yard line. A play later, Elker tailback Domenic Allegretto plunged into the end zone to put Ridgway up 31-0.
Then, the Owls went three-and-out on their next possession, and Allegretto returned the ensuing punt 54 yards to the Bradford six, which resulted in a subsequent six-yard scoring run for Cole Casilio.
It marked the second week in a row Ridgway has used its opponent’s miscues to generate points. The Elkers turned a pair of Kane fumbles into 14 points a week ago in a 17-14 win over Kane to open the season.
“(It was tough) to lose the amount of kids we had from last year, but to see the senior class kind of take charge on where they want to go with things (is good),” Ridgway head coach Mark Heindl said. “And my hat’s off to Bradford tonight… It was a good football game tonight, a good outcome at the end, but we have a big one coming next week (against St. Marys).”
While Bradford’s special teams did its defense no favors, neither did the Owl offense. Bradford mustered just 26 yards on the night, and lost three fumbles in all.
Quarterback Austen Davis completed 3-of-8 passes for 23 yards before exiting the game in the second quarter after taking a big hit from a blitzing Ridgway linebacker. In his place, Troy Adkins went 5-for-10 on the night, including a 24-yard deep pass to Jake Pattison — by far the Owls’ longest play of the night.
DISTRICT 9 IU SMALL SCHOOL
Coudersport 45, Cameron County 0
EMPORIUM, Pa. — Its numbers may have been more modest, but the result was largely the same.
A week after piling up 560 yards of offense, including a combined 316 and four touchdowns from star quarterback Hayden Keck, Coudersport needed just 195 yards and some opportunistic plays elsewhere to move to 2-0.
Keck had another strong contest, rushing for 84 yards on six carries and two TDs, but the Falcons also received two blocked punts for scores and an interception return touchdown from Cale Ayers in winning big for the second-straight week. Brandt Kighlinger added 57 rushing yards, including a three-yard TD for Coudy, which took a 45-0 lead into halftime before cruising in the second half.
Dylan Baney had a team-best 73 rushing yards on 12 carries for the Red Raiders (0-2). The Falcon defense surrendered just 99 total yards and has allowed just six points in eight quarters this season.
Smethport 39, Elk County Catholic 6
SMETHPORT, Pa. — In the end, Smethport’s ground game prevailed, and the Hubbers picked up another one-sided early-season victory.
Junior quarterback Noah Lent continued an impressive start, rushing 13 times for 161 yards and three touchdowns and completing 6-of-10 passes for 76 yards and another two scores to lead Smethport (2-0). Braedon Johnson posted 108 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 carries while Ryli Burrit (2 receptions, 34 yards) and Richie McDowell (2 receptions, 9 yards) each had touchdown catches for the Hubbers.
In a matchup between two high-powered rushing attacks, Smethport had a decided edge in that category, outgaining the Crusaders (1-1), 281-83. After surrendering just six points in Week 1, the Hubbers’ defense had another big night, piling up six sacks for 44 lost yards (and two interceptions), which kept ECC’s yardage down despite an 89-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run from Sam Kaul.
Smethport brought a 39-0 lead into the final quarter before surrendering the TD from Kaul, who totaled 101 yards on seven carries.