RIDGWAY, Pa. — Schools in Elk, McKean, Potter and Cameron counties could be playing fall sports in a quasi-bubble, according to a press release from the Ridgway Area School District.
The release, which was put on the district’s Facebook page at 2 p.m. Monday, noted that the superintendents of the 14 public schools in the aforementioned counties, which comprise Intermediate Unit 9, will propose to each of their respective school boards this regional format in which schools from those counties would only face each other.
How member schools of this arrangement would proceed regarding District 9 and PIAA postseasons is unclear.
In this format, competitions for all fall sports would begin the week of Sept. 14, rather than the current start dates listed by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association — Aug. 27 for golf, Aug. 31 for girls tennis and Sept. 11 for the remaining sports.
THE “BUBBLE” idea, though, still needs approval from each of the participating school boards, which are all in District 9 except for one. The public schools in the four-county area are: Austin, Bradford, Cameron County, Coudersport, Galeton (District 4), Johnsonburg, Kane, Oswayo Valley, Otto-Eldred, Port Allegany, Northern Potter, Ridgway, St. Marys and Smethport.
The release noted, “The athletic directors and high school principals are in the process of revising schedules in preparation for the individual District’s proposals. The pandemic coordinators are revising fall sports health and safety plans and moving those plans forward for approval to each School Board.”
Bradford’s school board is set to vote on continuing fall sports on Wednesday night, WESB reported.
The potential decision of a regional pod is being made after the PIAA announced last Friday it planned to proceed with fall sports, even after Governor Tom Wolf made a “strong recommendation” on Aug. 6 that youth and recreational sports not take place until after Jan. 1.
Based on that Aug. 6 announcement from Wolf, the PIAA delayed the start to its fall sports seasons by two weeks before ultimately deciding to go against Wolf’s wishes and proceed with the fall campaign in some capacity.
The release said, “The Superintendents and School Boards wish to provide student-athletes with every opportunity to have a fall sports season in the safest manner possible. We believe the opportunity for students to participate in athletic and extracurricular activities is important to their overall mental health and well-being, and such experiences create an overall positive school climate.”
However, if circumstances dictate, each individual school will have the ability to cancel or postpone contests as needed. The release stated that each school district’s pandemic coordinator will “carefully monitor” community spread and will cancel games in order to ensure not risking an exposure “beyond an athletic team’s membership in a specific school district.”
In addition, the participating schools will still have to adhere to guidance pertaining to crowds, spectators and participants as set forth by Wolf and Secretary of Health Rachel Levine.
Outdoor events must be capped at 250 participants, while indoor events are set at 25. Participants include: student-athletes, band members, cheerleaders, coaches, directors, officials, game management/help and ambulance staff for football. No spectators are permitted, and there will be no concessions.
The release also said that senior night ceremonies will be planned for “very early in the season to ensure that seniors are properly honored” and that to the extent possible, events will be live streamed in some capacity.