BRADFORD, Pa. — After finding itself down 2-0, the Bradford girls volleyball team fought back but couldn’t complete the comeback, falling to Ridgway at home Thursday, 25-16, 25-19, 19-25, 25-18.
Alix Ordiway posted 10 kills and a block during the loss for Bradford (2-8) in the District 9 Laurel match. Mikey Langianese recorded three kills and three blocks and Alex Asp added two kills and three blocks.
Statistics for Ridgway were unavailable.
NORTH TIER Cameron County 3, Smethport 0
SMETHPORT, Pa. — Cameron County improved its league record to 8-4 (10-7 overall) with a road sweep of Smethport (25-20, 25-8, 25-12).
Kaelee Bresslin registered six aces and four kills in the win, while Mallory McKimm posted four aces and four kills. Morgan Lorenzo added three aces and eight kills.
Smethport (2-13, 2-11 NTL) picked up an ace and 12 digs from Baylee Fitzsimmons. Madi Faes had seven assists, six digs and two aces, while Chloe Costa notched six digs, five kills and an ace.
Coudersport 3, Port Allegany 0
COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Pralyan Perkins tallied a double-double of 11 aces and 12 digs to send Coudersport to a home sweep of Port Allegany (25-14, 25-8, 25-23).
Sarah Atherholt added five kills and two digs for the Falcons (10-6, 9-4 NTL). Avaree Kellert notched nine digs and six kills, while Mikayla Kavounas had six assists and 15 assists.
Port (4-11, 4-9 NTL) picked up eight digs and two aces from Tori Tanner, as well as six blocks from Shannon Curfman.
Otto-Eldred 3, Austin 0
DUKE CENTER, Pa. — Otto-Eldred’s Emmalee Sheeler recorded her 1,000th career assist as the Terrors cruised to a sweep (25-18, 25-18, 25-21).
Sheeler recorded 25 assists during the win to go along with four aces.
Also leading the way for O-E (13-1, 13-0 NTL) was Haley Cousins, who recorded seven aces, three digs and 10 kills, while Reilly Raught and Morgan Dalton each posted five kills.
Austin fell to 0-14.
Oswayo Valley 3, Northern Potter 0
SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — Jadyn Brabham tallied 18 kills and 11 digs for Oswayo Valley (11-3, 9-2 NTL), as the Green Wave swept, 25-15, 25-22, 25-15.
Macy West recorded 13 kills, five blocks and eight digs. Johanna Dickerson posted five kills, 10 digs, 18 assists and three aces and MacKenzie George had three kills, 18 assists and eight digs.
Courtney Martin finished with 11 digs and five kills for Northern Potter (4-11, 3-9 NTL), while Madison Hoopes recorded 12 digs. Megan Hyde also added 10 digs, four kills and three assists.