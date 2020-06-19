SALAMANCA — Two candidates for the Republican mayoral nominee and two for the Salamanca Common Council’s Ward 5 Democratic nomination are on the ballot for the June 23 primary.
Former mayor Ronald Ball will face off against newcomer David George-Shongo Jr. to appear on the Republican Party line to run in November’s general election for a two-year term as Salamanca’s mayor.
Additionally, incumbent Janet L. Koch will face off against Kenneth “Skip” Nary to appear on the Democratic Party line in Ward 5 to run for a two-year term on the Common Council.
FOR THE mayoral race, Ball is looking to pick up where he left off, previously serving as mayor during the 2015-16 term.
“I was hoping for a four-year term, and I’d like to see other things through that we started,” he said.
A city resident for most of his life, Ball also served on the Common Council as Ward 1 alderman from 2010-14. He currently works for the New York State Department of Transportation.
During his term, the city received over $1 million in grants, as well as started the process of renovating the Nies Block on Main Street, Ball said. He said the decision to appoint Sandi Brundage as the city’s grant writer was great but would like to see the city be more aggressive and go after more grants.
“I also think we need to focus on infrastructure and development,” he said. “Under my administration, we did 14 city roads.” These include busier residential streets such as Prospect Avenue, Messenger Street, Kent Boulevard, Fawn Avenue and Adams Street, Ball said.
“A lot of the side streets are getting dilapidated,” he added. “We need to focus on not just the main drags.”
Looking ahead, Ball said he would like to finally see development on the city-owned State Park Avenue property, such as some commercial space that would benefit everybody in the community. He also said a lot of the city’s sewer lines are fairly old and would like to see the city address them before they become a major issue.
“I know we’re in trying times with COVID-19, so the absentee ballots are a big thing,” he added. “I hope people get their absentee ballots and mail them out, or show up at the polls.”
ALSO RUNNING for the Republican nomination for mayor is David George-Shongo Jr., former director of the Seneca-Iroquois National Museum. He said he wishes to be of service to his community because “my neighbors matter,” so his platform is UPS — Unity, Prosperity and Self-sufficiency.
“With self sufficiency it allows a person to work on entrepreneurial activities that should lead to prosperity and as we prosper we work together to have unity,” he added.
If elected, George-Shongo said he would replace the property tax system with an alternative other than the income tax and require voter approval to increase the overall tax burden.
“I will offer a way for community members to have more confidence and trust in each other by promoting sharing of information, best practices and administrative expertise among each other, government personnel association, of our community association and the public,” he said.
George-Shongo said he thinks the city needs to upgrade its infrastructure in order to meet the requirements needed for the new technologies coming in the near future, such as cryptocurrency, Internet of Things and Blockchain, among others.
“No matter who wins, the infrastructure needs to be a top priority so you can have a vital economy,” he added.
IN WARD 5, incumbent Janet Koch is looking for a third consecutive term on the council after first being elected in 2016.
“I’m seeking reelection because I enjoy leading and helping my city and representing Ward 5 residents,” she said. A longtime city resident, Koch is currently the district clerk at the Salamanca City Central School District and secretary to the superintendent.
Since being on the council, Koch said she’s been a part of the team who brought new lights to Main Street, got the veterans banners and flags up on the main city streets, improved relations with the school district, repaired the steps at Jefferson Street Park, demolished eight blighted properties and began the Christmas parade.
“However, building the Highland Avenue playground is what I’m most proud of,” she added.
If re-elected, Koch said she is committed to continue improving relations with the Seneca Nation, working with the school district for the betterment of Salamanca’s students and doing tar-and-chip work on all city roads, saying “that is the route we can afford at this time.”
“I would appreciate any and all support in reelecting me to represent Ward 5,” she added. “I’ve enjoyed being the Ward 5 alderman.”
ALSO RUNNING in Ward 5 is Kenneth Nary, who said he wants to use his time to see what he can do to help make Salamanca better for future generations.
A Ward 5 resident for about 25 years, Nary previously served on the Salamanca school’s Board of Education for five years from 2013-18.
“I did a lot of that good stuff on the school board, and now I want to help out in the city,” he said. “We had a saying on the board: what’s best for the kids? I think that same attitude should be used on the council as what’s best for the people of the city.”
Over the past few years, Nary said the improved relations between the city, school district and Seneca Nation has been great for the community, noting the decision to allow the school district to lease Veterans Memorial Park and making the needed improvements to it.
“I thought that was a good way to show that all three entities can work together,” he said. He also mentioned the Highland Avenue playground as a project that worked out well for the city.
If elected, Nary said he would like to see a focus on improving the city’s infrastructure as well as bringing in more businesses to help keep the younger generations in the community. “If I could help in any way in that, I think it would be awesome,” he added.
With the social distancing practices still in place, Nary said he purposefully hasn’t been going door-to-door but encourages Ward 5 residents to call or email him if they have questions or concerns. He asks all voters to mail in their absentee ballots or to vote at the polls if possible.
“I would love the opportunity to represent the ward on the city council,” Nary added. “I think that even though I may be new to politics, I’ve been involved with the city and resided in my ward for over 25 years.”