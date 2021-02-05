U.S. Rep. Tom Reed said Thursday he has spoken several times with Siemens Energy CEO Steve Conner to see if there are ways to help the company “bounce back” from its decision to end manufacturing at the Olean plant.
In his weekly media call, the Corning Republican blamed the worldwide decline in oil and gas exploration and prospects for a green energy future for Siemens decision on the Olean plant.
Reed said he had brought news of Siemens plans to Biden administration officials, pointing out it was the White House’s green energy view complicated the future of oil and gas equipment manufacturing. He said oil and gas can be part of a green energy future.
He was thankful for the 360 jobs Siemens will keep in Olean in engineering and administrative staff, but disappointed with the loss of the manufacturing jobs.
“I wanted a better outcome,” Reed told reporters. “I asked them to keep the operation going. We are not going to be able to replace all those jobs,” he said, adding his office was working with Siemens and local officials on the plant’s future.
He said he would be involved in a “team approach” about what comes next at the Siemens plant when manufacturing employees are gone in about 18 months.
“Hopefully, we can mitigate things. I’m not going to sugarcoat it,” he said. “It’s going to be a difficult process.
Reed reiterated his concern for the employees. It was three years ago that Siemens announced the closure of its Wellsville manufacturing plant.
Reed said about 100 employees will be relocated to Siemens Energy plant in the village of Painted Post, a suburb of Corning.
In addition, Reed disclosed that a new Chemung County company was looking for 70 skilled machinists like those employed at Siemens in Olean.
“The skillset is in high demand,” he added.
Reed predicted a difficult short-term future, but vowed, “We will get through it. The spirit of Olean will rise and we will come out of it.”