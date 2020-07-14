Jordan Lucas’ big night keyed Randy’s Up the River to a 13-3 triumph over Angee’s in Olean Women’s Softball League action on Monday night.
Lucas went 4-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs to help keep Randy’s unbeaten at 3-0. Jaleesa Sledge collected two hits and five RBIs, Nicole Calbi finished with three hits and Kayla Welty had two RBIs for the winners.
Kristiana Pavone, Jean Melborne and Sophia Aiello each had two hits for Angee’s (0-4).
Union Whiskey 19, State King 11
Ashley Stoltz went 4-for-4 with a home run to key Union Whiskey to its first win of the season.
Brooke Bushnell went 4-for-5 while Sam Giberson went 3-for-4 for the winner (1-2). Meme Yanetsko was 3-for-3 while Kim Martinelli was 3-for-4 for State King (0-4).
Smethport VFW 11, Rixford Well 1
Courtney Schuler and Molly Kate McCullough both homered while Alyssa Cunningham went 3-for-4 to power Smethport VFW (3-0).
Miranda Bailey went 3-for-3 with a double, Emily Treat had a double and Haleigh Larson was 2-for-3 for the winners.
For Rixford Well (0-3), Ann Confer, Haylee Frederick, Shaina Hartzell, Miranda Ruffner, Brittany Greeley and Kayla Goodrea each had one hit.
Granny’s Redemption 16, Pink Ladies 4Lacee Pearl went 4-for-4 with two triples to guide Granny’s Redemption (3-0).
Jen Olson went 3-for-3 with a double and Kelly Rzepka was 3-for-4 with a double for the winners.
Abby Pearson and Ashley Colley each had a double for the Pink Ladies (1-3).
3rd Base/No Fine Print 11, Angee’s 1Kelly Tincher went 3-for-3 with a home run and a triple and Kasey Tucker was 3-for-3 with a double to power 3rd Base/No Fine Print (3-0).
For Angee’s (0-4), Nyla Rueter had a single.