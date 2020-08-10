OLEAN — It took a long path to get there, but for the ninth consecutive year, Randy’s Up the River returned to the City Cup women’s championship.
And for the fifth consecutive year, Randy’s took home the trophy as City Cup champions. Randy’s won its seventh title in the last eight years. The seven championships makes Randy’s the winningest team in women’s City Cup history (dating back to 1999), surpassing Angee’s and Eade’s/Village Green, which have both won six. Jaleesa Sledge won the Women’s Most Valuable Player trophy, hitting 27-for-34 with eight home runs and 25 RBI for the duration of the tournament.
Rallying out of the loser’s bracket after a second-round loss, Randy’s reached the championship of the double-elimination tournament needing to defeat Smethport VFW twice. It did just that, taking Game 1, 17-8, to force a second game, winning that one 13-10.
In Game 1, Nicole Calbi was 5-for-5 and Shaina Griffin was 4-for-5. Jaleesa Sledge, Jordan Lucas and Jess Weinman all had three hits while Kayla Welty and Kim Clayton each had two hits as Randy’s scored 17 runs on 25 hits to force a second championship game.
Alyssa Cunningham and Courtney Shuler had three hits each for Smethport VFW. Molly Kate McCullough (home run), Amber Nelson, Sheena Tanner and Megan Zylinski had two hits each.
In the second championship game, Smethport VFW jumped out to a 7-2 lead after a three-run home run from McCullough. Randy’s battled back in the bottom of the second and tied the game at 7-7 on a Lucas grand slam.
Sledge was 4-for-4 with two home runs and Calbi was 4-for-4, getting on base before two big home runs, by Sledge and Lucas. Griffin, Weinman, Torri Johnson and Lucas all had two hits.
McCullough was 3-for-4 with two home runs for Smethport. Cunningham, Shuler, Miranda Bailey, Tanner and Mary Okerlund had two hits each.
Sledge homered in the fourth and sixth innings, helping Randy’s secure the win and earning the tournament MVP trophy.
Randy’s went 7-1 overall in the tournament. After an 8-4 win over Granny’s on Friday night, Randy’s fell to 3rd Base 22-14 at 9 a.m. Saturday. After a 9-3 win over Union Whiskey and a 17-1 win over Charlie Mike, Randy’s and 3rd Base met again in the loser’s bracket. Randy’s used a 15-run third inning to post a 30-14 win. Sledge was 6-for-6 with 6 RBI in the rematch.
Randy’s then beat Angee’s 9-0 in the loser’s bracket final to advance to their ninth consecutive City Cup finals appearance.