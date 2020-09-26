Now the real test starts.
Yeah, in this space two weeks ago, Buffalo’s season-opener against the Jets at Bills Stadium was assessed to be a “must win.” The reason was simple. After an offseason of escalating optimism, losing the first game to an inferior opponent, at home no less, would have produced an extremely disquieting vibe.
Instead, the Bills downed the Jets, 27-17, then went to South Florida and held off the Dolphins, 31-28.
So here they are, 2-0, where most observers figured they would be after a pair of games against substandard opposition, neither victim owning a win in their first two games.
So now what?
Buffalo is one of the NFL’s 11 unbeatens, but next up are four games against opponents who also have yet to lose.
It starts tomorrow afternoon in Orchard Park when the Los Angeles Rams visit, continues with trips to Las Vegas and Tennessee, and a return home against Kansas City, the defending Super Bowl champion.
This is the stretch where we find out if the Bills are for real.
WHAT’S CERTAIN is, the undeniably inspired play of quarterback Josh Allen and trade-acquisition wide receiver Stephon Diggs aside, Buffalo’s two victories have been closer than warranted.
Two lost fumbles and a pair of missed field goals let the Jets hang around longer than merited and had the Dolphins been able to pull off a Cowboys-esque onside kick in the final 49 seconds, the Bills might be chafing from an inconceivable loss.
The Rams beat Dallas, 20-17, in the season-opening game at L.A.’s new SoFi Stadium and dismantled the Eagles, 37-19, last Sunday in Philadelphia. They’re also tied for third in the league in fewest points surrendered thanks to a defense that has two of the NFL’s elite, tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
That’s concern enough … but more on that in a moment.
Buffalo’s ‘D’ has its own potential issues. Middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) and outside backer Matt Milano (hamstring) did not play in Miami, a contributing factor in the Dolphins scoring a disturbing 28 points, a total they exceeded only twice all of last season.
The availability of Edmunds and Milano figures to heavily impact tomorrow’s game. Both practiced Friday, but are listed as questionable for the Rams.
AND COACH Sean McDermott likes to point out, “In the NFL, wins are hard to come by … period.” Even at home.
The Bills are favored by 2½ points against the Rams – the so-called “homefield advantage” – which means if the game was played on a neutral field it would be a toss-up. Of course, the edge of playing at home is the fans … of which there will be none in the stadium tomorrow.
There’s also another concern.
Rookie kicker Tyler Bass, in his initial game, missed his first two field goals – 34 and 38 yards – in his home stadium. And, two games in, he’s yet to be tested with a true pressure kick, though that could come against Los Angeles on a windy afternoon.
AS FOR Donald and Ramsey, the former is one of the best tackles ever to play the game (Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 and ‘18), and the latter is a three-time Pro Bowler who happens to be the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback.
Buffalo’s offensive line will get a severe test from Donald whose skill and effort demand double teams on virtually every snap.
Then there’s Ramsey, whose main chore will be guarding Diggs, who has 16 catches in two games, and his 239 receiving yards are tied for the league lead.
But there’s also an interesting undercurrent.
In a 2018 interview with GQ Magazine, Ramsey referred to Allen, then a rookie, as “trash.”
When asked about that, Allen, whose 727 passing yards top the NFL, diplomatically allowed, “That was so long ago, that’s really a non-factor, in my opinion.”
Yeah, why would a quarterback hold a grudge after his skills were besmirched by an opponent in a national publication?
Admittedly, this piece contains a heavy dose of cautionary tales for Bills fans, but it’s not meant to be a Debbie Downer.
The point is, this game represents a major step up in quality of opposition, and if Buffalo can find a way to win it, there’s genuine reason for that optimism among the faithful.
