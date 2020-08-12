It certainly hasn’t been the normal run up to football season in Pennsylvania, but count Jeff Puglio and the Bradford Owls among those who are using the delayed start to the 2020 campaign to their benefit.
With the start to the campaign postponed at least two weeks by the PIAA — and that’s if there’s a season at all — voluntary offseason workouts are continuing across the state with heat acclimatization practices set to begin Aug. 24. The first game of the year would be on Sept. 11.
In the meantime, Bradford’s coach and his charges are hard at work at clinics, during which they’ve drawn 45-50 players.
“We just go with the information we have right now, and right now our first game is Sept. 11 against somebody,” Puglio said. “So we’re preparing as if we’re going to play then, and we’re really not looking back.”
The numbers at these offseason workouts are the largest Bradford’s had in a few years, according to Puglio, and so these clinics have proven to be beneficial for the Owls, especially as they work to install new concepts on both sides of the ball.
THE BRADFORD coaching staff was shaken up during the offseason, as Nate Zitnik left his job as offensive coordinator at Otto-Eldred to assume the same role at BAHS. In addition, Puglio is going to serve as his own defensive coordinator in 2020.
Zitnik is bringing with him a spread/air raid scheme that seeks to put the ball into the hands of as many playmakers as possible — a large shift from Bradford’s Wing-T playbook of seasons past. That shift in offense is what Bradford’s focused most of its time on during clinics.
The plan in the new air raid scheme, Puglio said, is to get as many athletes involved in the game as possible.
“We’re looking to get different types of athletes an opportunity,” he said. “I’m a Wing-T guy; I love the Wing-T. But the move to the spread and air raid has really opened up different skill sets that we have. We’re looking to get the ball in space, get it to athletes in space and kind of spread the ball out to different people.
“We’re really excited about the opportunities we can create for our players in this.”
ALONG WITH its new scheme, Bradford will feature a new quarterback this year in Austen Davis, who led the Owls in receiving a season ago with 32 receptions for 413 yards and four touchdowns. That decision was made long before the Owls took the field for clinics.
“We made the decision early on with Austen, who’s going to be a senior, to take on that role of what the quarterback has to do in this offense,” Puglio said. “Since March, he and Coach (Zitnik) have been working closely through Zoom and other stuff available to now on the field. He’s really put the work in, and I’m excited with what he brings to the table and the leadership abilities and amount of work he put into the transition.”
MEANWHILE, on the other side of the ball, the Owls are moving to a 4-2-5 look after spending last season in the 4-4. Puglio will be taking over defensive coordinator duties for the year, as well. The Owls had spent small amounts of time on that new scheme in the previous weeks, and last night served as the first real look at it for Bradford.
“The 4-2-5 lets us play with a lot of the same principals we had with the 4-4, but gives us a more modern look to what we can do,” Puglio said. “We can be very versatile in the 4-2, and it fits that same mold we’re talking about offensively with putting a premium on athletes and asking our kids to make athletic plays.
“In the 4-4, we were asking them to do a lot of key reads and things that slowed them down. With this defense, it’s simple key reads and then the kids go play.”
And though there won’t be an opportunity to test these new looks out in a scrimmage this season, Puglio and the Owls are eager to get started as soon as they can.
“I get how difficult the decision (to play or not play) is for everybody involved. We want to play, and the kids want to play,” Puglio said. “The school district put a safety plan in early on, and we’ve been successful in implementing that. So, we’re comfortable moving forward … at Bradford, we just want to play. Put a team in front of us, and we’ll play. We’re not worried about who or where; we’re just ready to go.”