HOUGHTON — In many ways, the Genesee Valley girls soccer team was merely happy to be here.
Given the freezing temperatures and frost-covered ground ...
Given the recent resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic ...
Given that even being in this game was an accomplishment, as the Jaguars hadn’t reached the sectional semifinals in six years …
The fact that it was still standing was an accomplishment in and of itself.
“I hope we get to play Tuesday; I know COVID has been making a surge in the wrong direction again,” GV coach Lisa Scott-Schneider said Saturday after team had earned a thrilling quarterfinal upset triumph over Honeoye on penalty kicks, the Jaguars’ biggest victory since 2014. “Arkport/Canaseraga has a great program, so it will be a difficult task. It’s nice to get back into the semifinals; it’s been a long time since we were last there. But after today’s game, it was nice to see big smiles on the girls’ faces.”
And because of those things, it was likely much easier to accept Tuesday’s outcome.
Guiliana Smith recorded a hat trick as A/C ended No. 7 Genesee Valley’s Cinderella-like run with a 5-0 blanking in that Section 5 Class D1 semifinal at Houghton College. The Wolves will meet another Big 30 member, Fillmore, in Thursday’s title contest while the Jaguars finish a memorable season 9-5-1.
Smith tallied a pair of goals off passes from Emily Pfaff to give third-seeded A/C (10-1) a 2-0 lead at the break. Julia Flaitz, Smith and Jenna Mess all added markers after halftime to help the Wolves pull away, with Flaitz also assisting on the latter two.
Emily Fuller made seven saves to preserve the shutout. Ashley Burrows, after a fine performance in the quarterfinal win over Honeoye, took the loss in goal for the Jaguars.
CLASS D2 SEMIFINALS Jasper-Troupsburg 1, Belfast 0
BELFAST — Its turnaround was profound, going from 2-15 last year to 9-3 and the No. 1 seed in its class in 2020. Belfast, in fact, had nearly won as many games this year as it had in the previous three combined (10-40-2 from 2017-19).
But its renaissance season came to an end a game shy of the championship.
Brynn Waters tallied in the 33rd minute and the goal held up as Jasper-Troupsburg pulled out the semifinal victory. Fourth-seeded J-T (6-4-1) will meet No. 3 Batavia Notre Dame in Thursday’s title contest while Belfast finished the season 9-4.
Kayla Atherton recorded the shutout for the Wildcats. Katlin Sadler stopped eight shots for the Bulldogs, who were in search of their championship game appearance since 2015 and first title since 2013.
Batavia Notre Dame 3, Andover/Whitesville 0
ANDOVER — For years, they often had to go through each other to reach this point.
On Tuesday, Andover and Whitesville had an opportunity to advance to a sectional championship game together.
But the A/W co-op came up just short.
Skye Colantonio and Emma Sisson tallied two minutes apart early in the first half and No. 3 Batavia Notre Dame rode that momentum to a semifinal victory. It was the second-straight year Andover’s season was ended by Notre Dame after the Irish topped the Panthers, 4-2, in last fall’s quarterfinals.
Kate Ricupito aided on the first goal while Colantonio had the helper on Sisson’s marker. Arabella Rogers tallied off a Sisson pass early in the 14th minute of the second half to help secure the outcome.
Rebeka Nickerson made seven saves to preserve the shutout for Notre Dame (7-6-2). Senior Livia Simon was in goal for No. 2 A/W (8-5). The Panthers and Blue Jays had combined for five finals appearances since 2010, with Andover winning titles in 2014 and ‘15 and Whitesville claiming a D2 title in 2010.