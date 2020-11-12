FREWSBURG — The Portville girls soccer team held off Frewsburg for a half.
On the road at Robert H. Jackson Elementary School against the unbeaten No. 2 seed, CCAA Central champion Bears, Portville scraped by into halftime tied 0-0 in Wednesday’s Section 6 Class C semifinal. But Frewsburg made good on its possession advantage with a dominant second half, cruising to a 4-0 victory.
Kendal Sohl scored the go-ahead goal just three minutes into the second frame on a Raena Bird assist. Reagan Chitester doubled the lead in the 61st minute on a penalty kick just before the second-half mask break.
Tyra Clark scored with 12:29 to play and Makenna McBride added another with 7:52 left, on assists from Alexandra Hultberg and Kaydan Bush, respectively, to close out the Panthers.
Despite being outshot in the half, Portville coach Jesse Archer was glad to go into halftime at 0-0
“It’s a successful half against a team like this if you come out nothing-nothing, particularly knowing that we hadn’t really settled into playing the way we like to play,” Archer said. “We just continued to have rushed touches here and (were) playing a little panicked, but there’s a reason for us playing that way and they’re walking off the field with blue jerseys on.
“You can say they’re a good team, they’re a great team, they’re just a really well-balanced team with everybody seemed to be a threat with the ball, whether it was a threat to make the open pass or a threat to make a move with the ball,” Archer continued, “and then defensively, you can say we didn’t play our game, but the reason why we didn’t play our game is because they’re just bigger, stronger, jumped to the ball quicker, pressuring the ball. It was a steep hill to have to climb so getting out of one half 0-0 feels good but the second half showed what they’re capable of.”
Goalkeeper Madison Voty stopped six shots in preserving the shutout for the Bears (16-0).
For No. 3 Portville (10-4), senior goalkeeper Faith Capito made six saves.
Frewsburg coach Scott Stone said he felt good about the first half, knowing his team’s possession dominance.
“We don’t like to say that we’re a second-half team but the facts are we are,” Stone said. “We played Falconer Saturday night, it was 0-0 at half, we won 5-0. So our strength has been our depth from day one. We have 22 players that can play, 22 players played today, and we just like to try to wear teams down. So we knew if we kept the pressure on in the second half that things would hopefully fall our way.”
Now, the Bears are a game away from a perfect season and a sectional title, the goal they set after the cancelation of the state tournament. No. 5 Chautauqua Lake visits Frewsburg Saturday at 11 a.m. for the championship.
Archer said he hopes 2020 becomes known as “the COVID season,” rather than “COVID season No. 1.” He told his team he’ll remember the top half of everyone’s faces, as they wore coverings over noses and mouths all year.
“That image of everybody’s half-covered face and then their eyes is sort of tied in my mind emotionally with how unfortunate this scenario is globally and in our area where inevitably people are struggling financially and maybe some tragedy happening in their lives too,” he said. “We were able to have a season and it started late, but our school really did a good job. Portville Central School, and probably most schools, did a good job setting the tone in the beginning: if you want to go through with this, this is what we have to do. So it felt like a privilege to be able to play.
“I’ll remember it as a difficult loss to a great team in the playoff, but much more than that I’ll remember it as a unique opportunity for everybody to do something that a lot of people maybe aren’t able to do during this time.”