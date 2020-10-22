PORTVILLE — With four goals from four different players, the Portville boys soccer team outlasted Randolph, 4-1, Wednesday night.
Kyle Mathes had a goal and an assist and Nate Petryszak, Christian Gariepy and Michael Cole each scored once in the CCAA East matchup. Todd Stone had an assist.
Goalkeeper Alex Wenke made three saves for the Panthers (4-2, 4-1).
“We got out to a quick lead, The ball came in off a direct kick from a ball played in, they kind of misplayed it and the ball found its way to the back of the net,” Portville coach J.J. McIntosh said of Mathes’ goal in the third minute. “We had a lot of opportunities again, but we started to connect on them.”
Ethan Shields scored for Randolph in the 50th minute, cutting a 2-0 lead in half. Cardinals goalkeeper Kyle Smallback had eight saves.
“They did a nice job of attacking us on the transition with their more skilled players and drew a penalty kick,” McIntosh added. “They had a little momentum (after that). They pushed it a little bit, but my guys settled down in the second half.”
Gariepy scored in the 72nd minute on Mathes’ assist, then Cole finished a header off a Stone crossing pass two minutes later.
“Our last goal of the night was one of the prettiest goals I’ve seen a Portville team score,” McIntosh said. “We had six or seven guys touch it from our defense up to the flag for a great cross and the finish with a header.”
SENECA HIGHLANDS IU 9 Bradford 2, Port Allegany 0
BRADFORD, Pa. — Bradford won its regular season finale after an extended power outage caused officials to call the game after halftime due to darkness.
Jaydon Warnick and Cam Austin scored goals for the Owls (14-0) in the first half.
Port Allegany fell to 4-9-1.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II Belfast 5, Friendship 0
BELFAST — Belfast got five goals from five different players to move to 4-2 on the season.
The scorers were Devin Harriger, Matt Weaver, Stephen Struckmann, Sean Mahan and Connor Stork. Harriger and Logan Lopez were credited with assists.
Belfast used two goalkeepers in the contest. Struckmann and Steven Buholtz made one save each.
Altin Moore made eight saves in net for Friendship, which fell to 0-4 with the loss.
CCAA DIVISION III EAST Ellicottville 4, Gowanda/Pine Valley/Silver Creek 1
SOUTH DAYTON — Four players scored goals for Ellicottville as it improved to 5-2-1 on the season (3-0-1 in-league).
The goal scorers were Bryce Butler, Sam Edwards, Clayton Rowland and Mitchell Azcarate. Goalkeeper Jamison Caldwell recorded two saves in net.
Noah Fontuto scored the lone goal for Gowanda/Pine Valley/Silver Creek (0-5).