Back in March 2020, before the world shut down, the Portville volleyball team was coming off a high.
Yes, the Panthers were mere months removed from the heartbreak of losing a state championship final in November 2019. But by the spring, they had moved on to travel ball. And Portville’s young players were performing better than they ever had in this particular tournament.
“When the whole COVID thing jumped on everybody, we had been in Florida at the time playing in a tournament and the girls had done absolutely amazing that weekend,” said Portville coach Kelly Unverdorben. “It’s a tournament that we’ve never really come out of winning much. You might win a set here or a set there. That weekend we had only dropped one set the entire weekend. They were on such a high with volleyball, they did so great, and we got home, we barely made it home off the airplane when everything was closed down.
“I think that was like a major punch in the stomach. For them to get back at it, I think they remember that moment and how well they played.”
New York girls volleyball teams finally got clearance to play their seasons — originally scheduled for fall 2020 — this spring. Section 6 started its volleyball matches early last week, nearly a year and a half since the last season ended.
“I think they’re really appreciating the moment,” Unverdorben said. “It’s funny how things happen in life and you wonder why and you hate it so much at times and later you realize what it did for you. I think that’s happened with the kids. It’s really taught them how to appreciate things a little bit more and I think they’re just happy to be on the court playing. Sure they would love to fill the stands, sure they would love all the extra things, but at the end of the day whether there were fans or no fans they’re just happy to be together and playing again and doing what they love.”
Portville returns all but one member from its 2019 squad, which won the school’s sixth consecutive Section 6 championship. Returning starters include middle hitter Laura Wilhelm, setter Kylie Blessing, outside hitters Tori Unverdorben and Olivia Cook, libero Olivia Emley, right side hitter Reggie Tkacik and defensive specialist/setter Taylor Beck. Blessing has more than 2,000 career assists entering her junior year and she and Wilhelm were both first-team all-state selections last year.
“It’s like we’ve had this really extended offseason — and you can tell they’ve put work into it,” Kelly Unverdorben said. “They’ve worked hard, whether it be doing some weight training on their own, whether it meant they were Googling videos to try to stay in shape, whatever it had been. They played a lot of beach volleyball, which is a great sport because it exposes every weakness that you could possibly have. They put in a lot of time, they put in a lot of hard work. Does that mean that you’re going to win every time? Not at all, and they know that. But they’re up for the challenge and they’re ready to take it on.”
On top of playing in the CCAA Central division with fellow defending sectional champion Olean, Portville scheduled some non-league challenges including Orchard Park and Our Lady of Mercy this year.
The Panthers won’t have a chance to recapture state championship glory — Unverdorben’s teams have won NYSPHSAA championships five times at Portville — after coming so close in 2019. The NYSPHSAA canceled all its 2020-21 high school championships due to the condensed schedule.
“How does any coach try to wrap your kids’ minds around it and be like, ‘Hey, play hard, work hard,’ but you only get to play three playoff games,” Unverdorben said. “That’s got to be hard for everybody in every school, every sport this year. But I think just putting it out there like, ‘Hey, everybody’s in the same boat.’ Nobody gets to go to states, no sport, nobody. So you know what? Play the best you can play and enjoy the moment because you actually have it.”
This season reminded Unverdorben of the saying, “It’s about the journey, not the destination.”
“I think this season in particular is proof of that for everyone,” she said. “It’s been about everybody’s journey. There is no destination at the end, so it’s living proof of what living in the moment and enjoying your journey as you go, day by day, instead of what’s at the end of it.”
IN OLEAN, the Huskies hope to recapture the form they used to capture the Section 6 titles in 2018 and 2019 and reach the state subregional round last year. Olean graduated five seniors from that team, including three starters.
“I have five seniors, three of which have been playing for me since they were eight, nine years old when we used to have JAVA out of Jamestown, so they were little,” said Olean coach Carrie Peters. “They’re seniors this year, so they’ve got a lot of experience under their belts. For them I think this is a really special time because going from possibly not having the season to getting a shortened season but it’s a season nonetheless, it means a lot to them. You can see it in their eyes that they just want so much to come out of this season and I know they’re a great group of girls that are really willing to work hard to bring it together for each other. I do have five underclassmen who are really ready to put the work in to make this a memorable season, not just for the seniors but for the entire team.”
Olean has young players ready to step into big roles like setter and libero.
“The libero and the setter are huge positions to replace and be successful immediately,” Peters said. “But I have Makenna Pancio, she’s a junior this year stepping right into that libero position and she’s been playing lights-out so far, and then I have Logan Baer who is only a sophomore and she is my setter and she is really working on pushing herself to be next level. She’s just-setting everything, she’s trying to run an offense of very well-seasoned veterans, so they’re fresh but they’re filling some big shoes and they’re doing a great job.”
Many of Olean’s players play throughout the year, including travel teams with Portville’s girls and beach volleyball. Peters said she hopes to give her players a chance to become well-rounded for the future.
“I think for them, if they want to continue playing volleyball, I want to make them as versatile as possible, so I don’t want you stuck in this mentality that the only thing you could do is play libero or the only thing you could do is hit from the outside,” she said. “Trying to give them that versatility to go next-level if they want to continue playing but also making it that team camaraderie. For the last two years, these kids just love playing volleyball with each other and that’s not something you create, it happens.”
Peters, in her fifth year as head coach (third consecutively), described the Huskies as a special group who enjoy playing together. They have their eyes set on perfecting their craft.
“Honestly I’m not even sure in my coaching lifetime I will ever get a team like I’ve had for the past (three years),” Peters said. “I don’t even know how you get so lucky to have a group that’s like this for so many consecutive years and I want them to be able to look back on that and be like, ‘Wow, that was something special.’ So just trying to make it memorable for them. They know our ultimate goal is to hit a point where we are perfect: we want to be nailing three passes, we want to make sure we’re hitting the spots that we need to (hit) offensively and when we’re serving, we’re controlling the ball. We’re really looking for perfection. Little things that they struggle with in practice, that’s what we focus on and that’s the only way you’re going to get better.”
A capsule look at the Big 30’s 2021 “Fall II” Cattaraugus County volleyball teams:
ALLEGANY-LIMESTONE
Coach: Shawn Haseley
League: CCAA Central
2019 record/postseason: 14-7; John F. Kennedy (W, 3-0, Sec 6 Class B1 First Round), Leonardi da Vinci (W, 3-0 Sec 6 Class C2 Quarterfinal), Gowanda (W, 3-2, Sec 6 Class C2 Semifinal), Portville (L, 3-0, Sec 6 Class C2 Championship)
League: CCAA Central
Roster: Madison Callen (soph., 5-8, OH), Isabella Baldwin (soph., 5-7, RS), Kyrin Labella (soph., 5-2, DS), Maris Parmelee (jr., 5-1, DS), Alaina Quattrone (fr., 5-4, RS/DS), Jenna Louser (5-10, jr., MB), Katie Furlong (jr., 5-6, S), Violet Nolder (sr., 5-11, MB), Mallory Jakubczyk (jr., 5-8, OH), Sydney Ulasewicz (jr., 5-5, L)
From the coach: “This year’s Allegany-Limestone Volleyball team is very young and has only two returning starters from the team who went to the Section C2 finals last year. However, there is a lot of talent on this squad, including returning starters Madison Callen and Jenna Louser who will anchor the hitting for the team. Despite not having much varsity experience, this year’s team also has a skilled group of passers who are making the jump to the varsity level. The expectations remain high for the ALCS program and we are looking forward to a safe and successful season.”
ARCHBISHOP WALSH
Coach: Jenn McAndrew/Shellie DiMartino
2019 record/postseason: 0-13
Roster: Kamrynn Flagg (sr., 5-7, OH), Olivia Williams (sr., 5-5, S), Kianne Gilson (sr., 5-7, OH), Alex Hays (jr., 5-6, S), Kara Valendra (soph., 5-7, MH), Payton Howard (soph., 5-7, OH), Bobbi Kirkwood (soph., 5-7, MH), Kyra Nosic (fr., 5-8, MH), Madeline Arnold (fr., 5-8, MH), Rebekah Wolters (fr., 5-4, L), Mychal Forney (8th, 5-5, OH), Stevie Kramer (8th, 5-5, OH), Chloe Stanezykowski (8th, 5-6, MH), Abby Chaparro (8th, 5-7, MH)
From the coach: “All of our student-athletes are hard workers who want to be in the gym and getting better each and every day. They all have the drive to want to succeed.”
CATTARAUGUS-LITTLE VALLEY
Coach: Kim Jones
League: CCAA East
2019 record/postseason: 6-12; Falconer (L, 3-0, Sec 6 Class C2 First Round)
Roster: Callista Murphy (sr., OH), Aliza Baker (jr., L), Brielee Green (jr., OH), Ella Golley (jr., OH), Allison Ritchie (sr., RS), Alexis Shattuck (sr., S), Sara Pilon (jr. RS), Mallory Little (sr., RS), Saidy Bolya (sr., MH), Hailie Covell (jr., DS), Haley Dorman (sr., MH), Chloe Covell (sr., RS), Madison Cannon (sr., DS), Kessia Belec (jr., MH), Jillian Mitchell (jr., OH)
From the coach: “Looking forward to a great season with my returning setter, outside hitter and middles.”
ELLICOTTVILLE
Coach: Katie Auge
League: CCAA East
2019 record/postseason: 7-13; Holland (W, 3-1, Sec 6 Class D1 Quarterfinal), Cassadaga Valley (L, 3-0, Sec 6 Class D1 Semifinal)
Roster: Hayly Fredrickson (sr.), Jenna Hadley (sr., OH/S), Olivia Pitillo (sr.), Courtney Sexton (sr.), Lindsay Swalcy (sr.), Jillian Tomsick (sr., RS/OH), Allison Rowland (soph., OH/M), Lita Conklin (fr.), Cora Norton (fr.)
From the coach: “This ‘fall 2’ season is a special season! It’s been over a year since most athletes have even picked up a volleyball. Our team this year has three returning starters, four players who have never played before, and two underclassmen that have moved up to help us out. Our team is so excited to be playing again.”
OLEAN
Coach: Carrie Peters
League: CCAA Central
2019 record/postseason: 17-5; Lackawanna (W, 3-0, Sec 6 Class B2 Quarterfinal), Alden (W, 3-0 Sec 6 Class B2 Semifinal), Springville/West Valley (W, 3-0, Sec 6 Class B2 Championship), Cheektowaga (W, 3-0, Sec 6 Overall Class B Final), Honeoye Fall-Lima (L, 3-0, NYSPHSAA Class B Subregional)
League: CCAA Central
Roster: Logan Baer (soph., 5-4, S), Makenna Pancio (jr., 5-7, L), Maggie Mcclelland (sr., 5-5, DS/L), Adele Dwaileebe (jr., 5-7, OH), Grace Parr (sr., 5-9, OH/MH), Michelle Droney (soph., 5-11, MH), Brynn Ackerman (sr., 5-11, OH), Alice Dwaileebe (sr., 5-9, MH), Hannah Dearmitt (sr., 5-10, MH), Kiley Anastasia (jr., 5-8, OS/OH)
From the coach: see above
PIONEER
Coach: Patrick Smith
League: ECIC III
2019 record/postseason: 5-15; Iroquois (L, 3-2, Sec 6 Class B1 First Round)
Roster: Hannah LaScala (sr., OH/RS), Muay Phommatha (jr., OH), Brooke Burley (jr., S), Savanah Lingle (jr, OH), Teara Tatko (sr., S), Courtney Ras (sr., MH), Alyssa Kaczmarek (sr., MH), Kara Valvo (jr., RS), Emma Barkley (sr., OH), Shayla Murphy (jr., MH), Celina Velasquez (jr., OH), Jenna Hoffman (jr., OH), Maria West (jr., MH), Isabelle Kozak (sr., L)
PORTVILLE
Coach: Kelly Unverdorben
League: CCAA Central
2019 record/postseason: 22-1; Chautauqua Lake (W, 3-0, Sec 6 Class C2 Quarterfinal), Falconer (W, 3-0, Sec 6 Class C2 Semifinal), Allegany-Limestone (W, 3-0, Sec 6 Class C2 Championship), Eden (W, 3-2, Sec 6 Overall Class C Final), Byron-Bergen (W, 3-0, NYSPHSAA Class C Subregional), Skaneateles (W, 3-0, NYSPHSAA Class C Regional), Pierson/Bridgehampton (W, 2-0, NYSPHSAA Class C Pool Play), Lake George (W, 2-0, NYSPHSAA Class C Pool Play), Valhalla (L, 2-0, NYSPHSAA Class C Pool Play), Valhalla (L, 3-1, NYSPHSAA Class C Final)
Roster: Laura Wilhelm (sr., 6-0, MB), Kylie Blessing (jr., 5-9, S), Tori Unverdorben (soph., 5-7, OH), Olivia Emley (sr., 5-3, L), Olivia Cook (fr., 5-9, OH), Reggie Tkacik (sr., 5-9, RS), Taylor Beck (sr., 5-4, DS/S), Samantha Steadman (soph., 5-10, MB/OH), Jenna Freer (jr., 5-6, OH), Lizzie Chapman (jr., 5-5, DS/L), Jillian Stebbins (soph., 5-4, S/DS), Lillian Bentley (fr., 6-0, RS/MB)
SALAMANCA
Coach: Casey Cutting
League: CCAA East
2019 record/postseason: 4-15; Cassadaga Valley (L, 3-0, Sec 6 Class D1 Quarterfinal)
Roster: Shea Monihan (fr., RH), Karina Crouse (fr., 5-10, OH), Jaedan Hubbard (sr., 6-0, MB), Jayden Harris (sr., 5-7), Jillian Rea (jr., 5-8, OH), Marla Warrior (sr., 5-9), Madison Hoag (fr., L), Jacee McComber (jr., D), Morgan Maybee (jr., L/OH), Makayla Burch (sr., 5-7, S)