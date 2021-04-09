PORTVILLE — It was a rare instance of the Portville girls volleyball team playing the role of underdog.
On Friday, the Panthers welcomed in Our Lady of Mercy, out of Rochester, the defending Section 5 Class AA champion, which went on to win the Far West Regional and advance to the 2019 state final four.
Given that the stiffer tests for Portville, a state-level Class C power, typically don’t come until the postseason, coach Kelly Unverdorben’s squad jumped at the chance to compete against an opponent of Mercy’s caliber. And though it came up short, it gave the Monarchs everything they could handle and then some.
Portville won the first set and forced extra points in the second and final set before dropping a 3-1 decision in a non-league matchup. That snapped a 38-match regular-season win streak for the Panthers, who hadn’t lost prior to the postseason since the finale of 2017, when it fell to Otto-Eldred.
“We came up short tonight, but what an incredible match to be able to play,” Unverdorben said. “Mercy being the reigning Far West champions and Class AA NYS semifinalist was all we knew they would be.”
Olivia Cook racked up 17 kills, seven digs and five aces while Tori Unverdorben notched eight kills, eight digs and five aces in a valiant effort for the Panthers, who fell, 23-25, 26-24, 25-21, 27-25. Laura Wilhelm added seven kills, two blocks and two aces while Kylie Blessing handed out 31 assists to go with eight kills and Olivia Emley chipped in 14 digs for Portville (5-1).
“My girls battled so hard, played with everything they had and gave it their all tonight,” Unverdorben added “I couldn’t be prouder of their performance.
“Mercy is a fantastic team, they played great defense and pounded every ball – in system, out of system, it didn’t matter. (It was) a great match by both teams.”
STEUBEN COUNTYWellsville 3, Hammondsport 0HAMMONDSPORT — Marley Adams totaled four kills and 10 aces as Wellsville shook off a first-set loss for a 24-26, 25-7, 25-10, 25-21 triumph.
Kayle Coleman notched four kills and four aces while McKenna Dunbar contributed 11 aces, plus two blocks and two kills, for the Lions, who remained unbeaten at 6-0.