PORTVILLE — Portville put 22 shots on net Wednesday, and two broke through to give the Panthers their second straight CCAA Div. III East boys soccer victory.
Portville (2-1, 2-0) topped Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley, 2-0. Kyle Mathes scored on a header 10 minutes into the game on an assist from Nick Harmon. Just five minutes later, Michael Cole scored on a breakaway.
Portville’s Alex Wenke and Zach Buckner combined for a shutout, making one save as Wenke stopped a penalty kick.
Goalie Jarrett Pond had 20 saves for Salamanca/CLV (0-1).
“They did a nice job of pressuring us, to hustle to the ball and force us to have quick shots,” Portville coach J.J. McIntosh said of Salamanca/CLV. “At times I thought my guys would have a good buildup to create offense but struggled to finish.”
CCAA DIVISION I WEST Allegany-Limestone 3, Jamestown 0
JAMESTOWN — Chance LaCroix scored twice as Allegany-Limestone continued its strong defensive start with a third consecutive shutout.
The Gators led 1-0 at halftime and tacked on two more in the second half. Huddy Kwiatkowski scored the third goal for A-L (4-0, 2-0). Connor Bates, Tyler Curran and Zach Burnett each had an assist. Jack Conroy recorded a shutout in net.
Jamestown fell to 0-1.
CCAA DIVISION III EAST Randolph 1, Ellicottville 1
ELLICOTTVILLE — Sam Edwards scored in the 22nd minute for Ellicottville, but Randolph responded in the second half to force a tie.
Bryson Rozler scored for the Cardinals with an assist from Mathurin Griffith in the 53rd minute, on Randolph’s first and only shot on goal. Kyle Smallback made 11 saves for Randolph (0-1-1).
Ellicottville moved to 2-1-1 (1-0-1 in-league).