PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — Cailey Barnett and Howie Stuckey have been named the Port Allegany Athletes of the Year, the school announced earlier this week.
Both seniors, Barnett was presented with the David Lacher Memorial Award as the 2020 Female Athlete of the Year while Stuckey earned the Thomas Taylor Memorial Award as the Male Athlete of the Year.
A five-sport athlete, Stuckey had excelled in soccer, basketball, baseball and track and field while kicking and punting for the football team before also becoming a standout wide receiver last fall.
In baseball, Stuckey was a two-time Northern Allegheny League all-star and the 2019 Big 30 Player of the Year. A three-year letter-winner and captain, he finished with a career .524 batting average and 134 strikeouts in 70 innings pitched. In soccer, Stuckey finished third on the school’s career scoring list (63 list) while guiding Port Allegany to a District 9 championship in 2016 and a runner-up finish in both 2017 and ‘18 and twice being named to the UAVSL and Big 30 all-star teams.
In basketball, Stuckey was a four-year letterwinner and two-year captain. He finished with 1,622 points and was a three-time North Tier League all-star and two-time District 9 all-star. In football, he was named to the D-9 Small School North all-star team in his lone year at a skilled position. In track, he was a district qualifier and a three-year letterman.
Stuckey, who plans to continue his athletic career with the Division I St. Bonaventure baseball team, finished with 15 letters and would have set the school record in that category had the baseball and track and field season not been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
A three-sport athlete, Barnett excelled in soccer, basketball and softball.
Barnett was a four-year soccer player, serving as captain for two of those years while being named a UAVSL all-star. In basketball, she was a three-time North Tier League all-star and a captain her senior year. A 1,000-point scorer, she was also chosen to play in the Big 30 Senior Classic, the D-9 All-Star Game and the Pennsylvania-Maryland All-Star Game. In softball, she was a three-year player and named to the North Tier League all-star team.
Barnett, who finished with 11 varsity letters, plans on continuing her basketball career at Pitt-Bradford.