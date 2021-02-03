ULYSSES, Pa. — Dylan Poorman and Ty Guilds combined for 26 points as the Port Allegany boys basketball team earned its first victory of the season in blowout fashion, topping Northern Potter 58-19 on Wednesday night.
Poorman tallied a game-high 16 points (1-5), including two treys, while Guilds collected 10 points and seven rebounds for the Gators. Drew Evens and Kaleb Beil also had seven rebounds while Noah Archer tallied five steals on the defensive end.
“We played a strong four quarters of basketball, (for the) first time all season,” Port coach Kyle Babcock said. “We were able to rotate guys in and out and stay fresh. Tonight was a solid team effort.”
For Northern Potter (1-5), Anthony Benway and Tre Slawson each finished with five points.
“NoPo is a scrappy team, but was missing a few key players,” Babcock said. “You hate to see that happen. Hopefully those guys can get back to being healthy.
Smethport 55, Galeton 26
SMETHPORT, Pa. — Alex Ognen tallied a game-high 22 points while Layne Shall added 13 points to key Smethport.
Up 23-15 at halftime, the Hubbers (4-5) blew the game open in the third quarter, outscoring the Tigers 23-2 in that frame. Ty Stover and Gavin Skyorka each had eight points for Galeton (0-3).
Johnsonburg 59, Austin 29JOHNSONBURG, Pa. — Three Johnsonburg players finished in double figures as the Rams throttled Austin at home.
Eric Christoff had 15 points while Cam Stelene and Gabe Watts notched 14 and 13 points, respectively for the Rams (5-2). After jumping out to a 19-10 lead, Johnsonburg used a 12-2 second quarter to pull away.
Jackson Glover recorded 22 of the 27 points for Austin (2-4), including five 3-pointers.
GIRLS
Johnsonburg 36, Smethport 26JOHNSONBURG, Pa. — After leading by just one point at halftime, the Rams used a tough second-half effort to earn their second win of the season.
Johnsonburg (2-4) held Smethport to just a single point in the third quarter, bringing a 24-16 cushion into the final stanza. Annasophia Stauffer had 10 points while Kaci Stelene added nine and Ella Lindberg finished with eight for the Rams.
Coryn McClain had 10 points for Smethport (1-10), six of which came in the final quarter.
BOYS AT SMETHPORT, Pa. Galeton (26)Stover 3 2-5 8, Sykora 2 2-2 8, Popp 2 0-0 4, Shutt 1 0-2 2, Grabowski 1 0-0 2, Whipple 1 0-0 2.
Totals: 10 4-9 26.
Smethport (55)Ognen 8 4-4 22, Shall 6 1-3 13, Burdick 2 2-2 6, McDowell 1 2-4 5, Higley 2 0-2 4, Pavlock 1 0-0 2, Adamoski 1 0-0 2, Nolte 0 1-2 1. Totals: 21 10-17 55.
Galeton 6 15 17 26 Smethport 11 23 46 55 Three-point goals:
Galeton 2 (Sykora 2), Smethport 3 (Ognen 2, McDowell); Total fouls: Galeton 15, Smethport 11; Fouled out:
none. AT JOHNSONBURG, Pa. Austin (29)
Glover 7 3-10 22, Lucas 1 1-2 3, Hooftallen 2 0-0 4. Totals: 10 4-12 29.
Johnsonburg (59)Christoff 5 1-2 15, Stelene 7 0-2 14, Watts 6 1-2 13, Wells 3 0-0 6, Douglas 2 0-0 4, Freeburg 2 0-0 4, Lobaugh 1 0-0 3.
Totals: 26 2-6 59. Austin 10 12 19 29 Johnsonburg 19 31 47 59 Three-point goals:
Austin 5 (Glover 5), Jburg 3 (Christoff 2, Lobaugh); Total fouls: Austin 8, Jburg 11; Fouled out:
none. AT ULYSSES, Pa. Port Allegany (58)
Poorman 5 4-4 16, Guilds 3 4-5 10, Benson 2 0-0 6, B. Moses 3 0-0 6, Evens 2 1-6 5, Sprankle 2 0-0 4, Archer 2 0-2 4, C. Moses 1 1-2 3, Bell 1 0-0 2, Green 1 0-0 2.
Totals: 22 10-19 58.
Northern Potter (19)Benway 2 1-4 5, Slawson 2 0-0 5, Moore 2 0-0 4, Langworthy 1 0-0 3, Smith 1 0-2 2.
Totals: 8 1-6 19. Port Allegany 11 25 40 58 Northern Potter 5 14 16 19 Three-point goals:
Port A 4 (Poorman 2, Benson 2), NoPo 2 (Langworthy, Slawson); Total fouls: Port A 7, NoPo 15; Fouled out:
none. GIRLS AT JOHNSONBURG, Pa. Smethport (26)
McClain 4 2-2 10, Lutz 3 0-2 6, Hungiville 2 1-2 5, Tanner 2 1-4 5.
Totals: 11 4-10 26.
Johnsonburg (36)Stauffer 4 2-2 10, Stelene 2 5-5 9, Lindberg 4 0-0 8, Jones, 1 1-2 3, Sherry 1 1-2 3, Myers 1 0-0 2, Kocjancic 0 1-4 1.
Totals: 13 10-15 36 Smethport 4 15 16 26 Johnsonburg 9 16 24 36 Three-point goals:
Smethport (none), Jburg (none); Total fouls: Smethport 12, Jburg 11; Fouled out: none.