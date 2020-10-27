PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — With his team trailing by one at halftime, Port Allegany girls soccer coach Tony Edgell delivered a simple halftime message:
Focus up and finish the job.
That memo was received, as the third-seeded Gators overcame that slow start for a 3-2 win over Elk County Catholic in a District 9 Class A quarterfinal on a rainy Monday afternoon. It was the fourth matchup between the teams this season, with Port going 3-1 — all one-goal victories — in those contests.
Gina Carnovale knocked in a first-half penalty kick to give ECC a 1-0 lead at the break. But Port (8-6-1) reeled off three-consecutive goals after halftime to take control and ultimately punch its ticket into Wednesday’s semifinal against Brockway.
“We didn’t make any adjustments,” Edgell acknowledged. “We told the girls to keep doing what they were doing, but they had to focus and finish. We had all kinds of shots in the first half, but we just weren’t focused enough to put them in. Then we started focusing.”
Evin Stauffer scored five minutes into the second frame to tie it and, 10 minutes later, Bree Garzel finished a penalty kick to make it 2-1. Gracie Archer later scored off a Garzel feed to put the Gators up for good.
Rylie Belsole tallied just 33 seconds later to bring ECC (6-10) to within 3-2, but Port kept the Crusaders at bay from there. Freshman Jennifer Baxter, who’s done a solid job filling in for the injured Brielle Budd, made 11 saves to preserve the outcome, including four in the final five minutes.
CCAA EAST
Salamanca 4, Gowanda/Pine Valley 1
SOUTH DAYTON — Salamanca’s three seniors led the way as the Warriors (3-2) recorded their second-straight victory.
Marla Warrior scored off a Hayli Wilson feed in the 33rd minute and Mariah Downey tallied five minutes later, with Sydnie John assisting, to give Salamanca a 2-0 lead at the break. Ryleigh John had a pair of second-half goals to help seal the win, the first off a pass from Wilson and the second on a penalty kick.
“It took us about 20 minutes to get settled into (our) game, and that made all the difference in the world,” Salamanca coach Michelle Hill said. “Once (we) started connecting passes our communication got better, it opened up a lot of offensive opportunities.”
She added, “Really great leadership from my three seniors tonight (Warrior, Ryleigh John and Wilson). I want to take my hat off to them for how they played tonight in the middle of the field.”
Mackenzie Oaks made six saves for the Warriors. Jada Geiger scored the lone goal while Lyric Westlund stopped five shots for Gowanda/Pine Valley.
NON-LEAGUE
Hinsdale 5, Scio 2
SCIO — Ava Belec collected a hat trick to key Hinsdale (2-5-1) past Scio for the second time this season.
Belec tallied off a Christy Childs feed to give the Bobcats a 1-0 lead four minutes in before Celina Warboys tied it for Scio. Fransisca Childs then scored just before halftime to put Hinsdale up for good.
Christy Childs also scored while Jaylee Jimerson assisted on one of Belec’s two second-half goals and Haylee Jozwiak made five saves for the Bobcats. Lexi Crossley made it 3-2 in the second half for Scio (0-5-1) before Hinsdale pulled away.