PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — River Cramer netted a pair of goals, giving Port Allegany a 1-0 lead and knotting it at 2, but the Gators ultimately settled for a 2-2 tie after 100 minutes and two overtimes in a Seneca Highlands Intermediate Unit 9 boys soccer matchup on Tuesday.
Cramer gave Port A an early advantage before Christian Furman found the equalizer with 10 minutes remaining in the first half. Ethan Ross then gave the Falcons a 2-1 advantage, but Cramer struck again with eight minutes left in regulation to force the extra period.
Scott Fuller and Hunter Whitney each had assists while Ty Guilds made 12 saves for the Gators (1-6-1). Rosalyn Page made six stops for Coudy.
“We’re such a young team this year that everything is starting over in some respects, from how to win to how to play a certain style,” Port coach Aaron Clark said. “Our players rose to the occasion, though. It was nice to have a lead for a bit and then nice to come back from a goal deficit and not give up.”
Bradford 7, Elk County Catholic 0
BRADFORD, Pa. — Jake Franz registered a hat trick and Cam Austin (assist), Andrew Kane and Ethan Tate (assist) also found the back of the net to help keep Bradford unbeaten at 9-0.
Gavin McGee, Jayden Warnick, Brayden Ervin and Ethan Little all handed out helpers while freshmen goalkeepers Alex Rimer and Tristan Dragoone combined for five saves in a shutout effort for the Owls.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV I Bolivar-Richburg 5, Scio 1
BOLIVAR — Rudy Polk and Jason Greeson each netted a pair of goals and Bolivar-Richburg tallied four unanswered markers in the second half to pull away.
Cam Loucks gave Scio an early lead before Polk scored off a feed from Mark Pangburn six minutes later as the teams went into the break tied at 1. Greeson tallied twice and Polk and Wyatt Karnuth once apiece after halftime for the Wolverines (2-0).
Hunter Stuck, Maliky Hall, Karnuth and Pangburn all had second-half helpers while Wayne Karnuth stopped five shots for B-R. Cory Bolzan made 15 saves for Scio (1-1).
Wellsville 1, Cuba-Rushford 0
WELLSVILLE — Dominic Sawyer scored in the ninth minute and the goal held up in a season-opening win for Wellsville.
Cuba-Rushford opened the year 0-1.
Fillmore 4, Genesee Valley 0
FILLMORE — Mitchell Ward scored on either side of halftime and added a second-half assist to help Fillmore move to 2-0.
Alex Ellsworth added a first-half marker and Isaiah Voss notched the final goal while Brent Zubikowski and Eben Schilke contributed helpers and Dylan Valentine preserved the shutout with six saves.
Keegan McKnight made 11 saves for Genesee Valley (0-1-1).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II Belfast 1, Hinsdale 0
BELFAST — Matt Weaver tallied off a Melvin Hamer feed two minutes before halftime and the goal stood up in Belfast’s first win of the season.
Stephen Struckmann needed just two saves to preserve the shutout while Ethan Cashimere stopped eight shots for Hinsdale (0-1-1).
“After our first game Saturday (a 7-1 loss to Fillmore), we made some adjustments,” Belfast coach Mark Sullivan noted. “It was a pretty evenly-matched game tonight. With no scrimmages, you can see the rust, but I’m pleased with the overall effort, and our passion was a lot better tonight than in the first game.”
ECIC DIVISION 3 Pioneer 2, Depew/Cleveland Hill 0
DEPEW — Ethan Metlak and Josh Chitty each notched first-half goals to guide Pioneer to a season-opening victory.
Gavin George and Jake Wiseman recorded the assists while Cade Waite made three saves for the Panthers.