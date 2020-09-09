PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — With a young team led by just four seniors and two juniors, the Port Allegany football team needed all the time it could find to get its underclassmen up to speed.
Fortunately for fifth-year coach Justin Bienkowski, during an uncertain offseason, the Gators had just that: extended training time.
Bienkowski said his squad’s school district was one of the first in the area to approve a health plan for offseason workouts, on June 15. It was their first time together in three months, but getting back on the field and in the weight room helped get the Gators back on track for what looks to be a transition year.
“Our offseason worked well for us,” Bienkowski said. “The only thing is, and it’s never going to be an excuse from us, but we will have 23 kids in pads if we started today (early last week), which unfortunately eliminates our JV program for this year.”
Port lists 25 players on its roster, including 11 sophomores and eight freshmen. But four of those sophomores are returning starters, along with four seniors who all started in 2019. Bienkowski said he’s coached teams with fewer numbers before, but acknowledged the team’s depth could be strained this fall.
“YEARS AGO, I think we played with 16 kids one time,” said Bienkowski, who last fall began his second stint as head coach after leading the team from 2014-16. “Our administration has always (said) if we have enough, we want to play, let’s play. So I don’t worry about that. But depth, of course, we have some positions where only two guys are competing; you’re not always getting the best out of them because they feel confident that that’s their job. But that’s the only downfall of the numbers part.”
But having small numbers doesn’t mean the Gators can’t win games, as Bienkowski cited previous success.
“(In 2015), the year we played Kane three times, we played them regular season, we had 16 guys over there,” he said. “Then we played them in the AML Championship game and we played them in the first round of districts. We won the AML North that year, but we only had 16 guys for a couple games.”
After what Bienkowski called a “rough second half” of practice Friday, Aug. 28, he was encouraged by how the Gators responded the following week when challenged by the coaching staff.
“I think we’re ahead of where we want to be, simply because of the summer,” he said. “Our linebacker corps and our secondary is the strength of our defense. They screw up because they’re kids, but they know where to be, they understand things that probably wouldn’t happen until the scrimmage or after the first scrimmage. And then on offense, understanding our formations, understanding our base plays, we’re already past that because of the summer and that’s helped us a lot, which is a huge credit to the kids.”
THE GATORS are coming off a 2-6 season in 2019, bookended by a Week 1 win over Otto-Eldred, 14-12, and a season-finale victory over Cameron County, 13-12.
Bienkowski expects leadership from his four seniors, especially Taro Tanaka and Dalton Distrola, the team’s most outspoken leaders.
“The biggest thing, two of our four seniors, Taro as a senior running back/linebacker and Dalton as a lineman on both sides of the ball, just have that way of making sure guys understand that Coach is telling us something because he knows we can do it, not whining, complaining,” he said. “Trey Ayers and Derek Kallenborn, our other seniors, are really coming in and you can tell they’ve matured. They’re becoming young men instead of boys that have worked really hard in the weight room to change their bodies, do other sports. So we have a combination of vocal leaders and leaders by example that I think will help our team grow.”
While he doesn’t expect the Gators to overwhelm opponents physically, finding ways to utilize its abilities will be a focus.
“In terms of natural talent, we’re not going to turn any heads,” he acknowledged, “but I’m going to go old-school when I say they’re going to grind, they’re going to work, they’re going to give us everything they have. At the end of the day, I couldn’t ask for anything more. I don’t want to sound cliche, but we don’t have any burners on our team that are super fast, we don’t have anybody that’s going to light the world on fire in the weight room, but we’ve got guys that are going to grind and get better. And I’ll take a team full of them.”
BIENKOWSKI and staff will keep a close eye on the development of their “decent sized” freshman class. Those players will get their first taste of varsity action this fall, but will one day be the cornerstone of Port’s program.
“A couple of them are going to have to play right away,” he said. “I’m interested to see how they can respond and compete to coaching and to the adversity of a football game and a football season. Because somebody’s going to get dinged up and I’m going to have to turn around and put a freshman in a game.
“A lot of people have praised them over the years, we have three sophomores — Drew Evens, Noah Archer and Blaine Moses — that have had success in other sports and younger years of football. I’m interested to see how they grow. When this season’s over, they’re not seniors next year but they’re the keystone of our team. That’s what I’d be looking for (as a) success. Are these guys that are younger, getting ready to play earlier, and are we able to use that and apply those skills and that character and that hard work, because we’re only losing four guys.”
Chad Saltsman (defensive coordinator), Seth Lowery (offensive coordinator), Brian Neal (linemen) and Josh Saltsman (line assistant) all return to the Port varsity coaching staff. Former head coach Mike Bodamer stepped away from the coaching staff this year, as did his son, former standout quarterback Matt, who moved out of the area.
Playing in a “bubble,” with no travel to outside regions of the state, Port Allegany plays a schedule full of familiar foes in the District 9 IU Small School Division: Coudersport, Otto-Eldred, Smethport, Elk County Catholic and Cameron County. The Gators play Coudersport twice, on the road in Week 1 Sept. 18 and at home in Week 6 on Oct. 23. They could play Cameron County twice, if neither school qualifies for the playoffs. Bradford closes out the schedule in a tentative, postseason-pending crossover matchup Nov. 6.
THE RETURNING starters:
Taro Tanaka, sr., 5-8, 165, running back/linebacker
Dalton Distrola, sr., 6-1, 200, line both ways
Derek Kallenborn, sr., 6-0, 195, line both ways
Trey Ayers, sr., 6-0, 175, wide receiver/defensive back
Drew Evens, soph., 6-1, 160, quarterback
Blaine Moses, soph., 6-1, 175, running back/linebacker
Noah Archer, soph., 5-8, 155, wide receiver/defensive back
Ashton Rethmel, soph., 5-11, 190, line both ways
THE PLAYERS, by position:
OffenseQuarterbacks:
Evens, Archer
Running Backs:
Tanaka, Moses, Kaden Price (soph., 5-9, 160), Gavin Burgess (soph., 5-9, 160); Aiden Smith (fr., 5-8, 150)
Ends/Receivers:
Ayers, Payton Spencer (jr., 5-11, 170), Isaiah Wiley (jr., -56, 150), Archer, Jake Vicic (soph., 5-9, 140), Jake Renner (soph., 5-8, 160), Colton Crowe (fr., 5-10, 150), Peyton stiles (fr.)
Offensive Line:
Distrola, Kallenborn, Rethmel, Corbin Hamilton (soph., 6-0, 170), Charles Craft (soph., 5-10, 165), Braylon Button (fr., 6-1, 210), Miska Young (fr., 6-0, 225), Austin Freer (fr., 5-11, 220), Kole Kisko (fr., 5-10, 190), Levi Wilfong (fr., 5-9, 190)
DefenseDefensive Line:
Distrola, Kallenborn, Freer, Kisko, Rethmel, Hamilton, Craft, Wilfong, Button
Linebackers:
Tanaka, Moses, Price, Young, Burgess, Smith, Crowe
Defensive Backs:
Ayers, Spencer, Evens, Stiles, Archer, Wiley, Vicic, Renner
Kickers:
Ayers
THE SCHEDULE:
September
18 — at Coudersport, 7 p.m. 26 — Otto-Eldred, 1:30 p.m.
October
2 — at Smethport, 7 p.m. 8 — at Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m. 16 — at Cameron County, 7 p.m. 23 — Coudersport, 7 p.m. 30 — Cameron County*, 7 p.m.
November
6 — Bradford*, 7 p.m. *Indicates a game that will depend on District 9 postseason scheduling
