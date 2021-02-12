It was impressive enough at the time.
Back on Jan. 20, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, in its best half of the Mark Schmidt era, not only rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit against a good VCU team, but made it a completely one-sided affair, blowing past the Rams 45-14 after the break for a statement-making 70-54 triumph.
Three weeks later, that win looks even better.
The Rams have gone 4-0 since, picking up a trio of Top 100 victories along the way (Dayton twice, Rhode Island) while passing Bona as the top-rated Atlantic 10 team in the NET rankings. The Bonnies, meanwhile, winners of eight of their last nine and buoyed by that victory, have held strong in all of the major metrics.
Hence, the drama surrounding tonight’s anticipated, and unexpected, rematch in the nationally televised Friday Night Showcase (7 o’clock, ESPN2-television, WPIG-FM, WHDL-AM) inside VCU’s Siegel Center.
BONA (10-2, 8-2) and the Rams (14-4, 7-2) currently sit Nos. 1 and 2 in the A-10 standings, making this their second battle for first place. They also occupy those positions, in reverse order, in the NET rankings (No. 37 and No. 40). They’re both on the right side of ESPN’s Joe Lunardi’s latest NCAA Tournament projection, Bona as an 11 seed and VCU among “the last four in.”
For Bona, the difference is that this one comes in “The Stu,” where it’s won just once in four trips under Schmidt and where VCU is 7-1 on the year. And tonight, it might actually hear some boos for the first time this season, as the Rams have been allowing about 250 fans for home games.
Schmidt’s team knows: It’ll have to be that much better in this one to earn what would be a massive sweep.
“In order for us to win, we’ve got to play like we did in the second half of the first game,” the 14th-year coach said. “Everybody’s better at home, and VCU certainly is. They’ll shoot it better. It’s going to be another challenge.
“They’ve got a lot of momentum, they got a big win Wednesday night against Dayton (76-67 at UD Arena). So we’ve got our hands full; they’re a really good team.”
BONA, FOR the previous two-and-a-half games, had been handled by VCU and its ‘Havoc’ defense, dropping decisions of 85-55 (in 2018-19) and 91-63 (last year) before falling behind 40-25 at halftime last month.
Then, it finally found the formula to beat that style.
The Bonnies, rather than reverting to their tentative form, “got downhill,” beating the Rams for laups, dunks and lobs at the basket. They matched a much bigger team physically. Ultimately, they beat VCU at its own game, totaling 26 points off 19 turnovers.
Schmidt has long noted how difficult it is to simulate the way the Rams play in practice. But now that they’ve been successful in that area, and gotten over the mental hurdle that accompanied this matchup, the question is: Is this something they can bottle and bring into tonight’s Game 2?
“I would assume, just like we make adjustments, they’ll make adjustments off of our first game,” Schmidt said. (But) it gives our guys confidence that we can play with them. The last two times, they beat us pretty convincingly, so it gives our guys some confidence. But at the same time, it’s a whole different game.
“We gotta get off to a better start, we’ve got to play better than we did in Game 1 if we expect to win. We know they’re going to play better and they’ve got some momentum. Our guys know how to beat them, but it’s one thing to say it, another thing to do it. We know how to break (VCU’s pressure) in practice, but it’s harder when they’re going at you full speed.”
FOR BONA, tonight represents an opportunity at a third Quadrant 1 victory, a win that would replace its current triumph over the Rams as its best of the year.
And it’s an unforeseen one at that.
The Bonnies were originally supposed to play at UMass on Sunday, but that game became the latest to be postponed when the Minutemen announced a two-week, athletics-wide pause. Instead, they get a “better” contest, in terms of resume-building, and a chance at picking up the same number of wins in one season over the Rams (2) as they had total since VCU entered the league in 2012 (in 2015 and ‘18).
In any other year, playing an NCAA-caliber VCU team in the Siegel Center would have almost certainly made for its toughest test of the season. Even in an almost-empty building, the Rams are still tough to beat on their home floor.
But how much has home court advantage mattered in this COVID-altered season?
“It still matters, but it doesn’t matter nearly as much,” Schmidt said. “Just like when teams come to the RC, our home court advantage is not nearly what it is when we have our full house. Just like anywhere. Some programs don’t have the fan base that some other programs have, so they’re not hurt as bad.
“But for us, it’s a big disadvantage. I would assume for VCU it’s a big disadvantage. Because that place is electric when it’s sold out, it’s that much more difficult to play.”
For Bona, the primary emphases remain the same: taking care of the ball and trying to contain Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland, who ranks third in the A-10 in scoring (19.2 points) and went for 16 in Game 1.
“They play fast and they create turnovers, so one of the keys is not turning the ball over, not giving them live-ball turnovers where they can go off,” Schmidt said, “and we did a good job in Game 1, and hopefully we can duplicate that in Game 2.”