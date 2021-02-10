These are the players who finally get their chance to shine.
New York’s high school basketball teams tip off their first games this week, and several in the Big 30 area bring back their top scorer, leader or other key players to watch.
Gone are some of the most familiar to area hoops fans, including all five of the Big 30’s 2019-20 first-team all-stars.
But there’s still plenty of talent to look out for, from those on perennial championship contenders to those looking to break out this season: multiple 1,000-point scorers, the point guard for a sectional champion team and post players known for gobbling up boards and blocks.
Here are the Times Herald’s 10 Players to Watch from New York’s Big 30 boys basketball teams:
Jason Brooks, senior, G, Olean
Brooks, a 5-foot-10 point guard, runs the show for second-year Olean boys coach Tim Kolasinski. Last year, playing alongside Big 30 Player of the Year Covi James, Brooks averaged 14.8 points and 6.2 rebounds while helping lead the Huskies to a 19-6 record including a Section 6 Class B1 title and the Class B crossover final.
As a junior, Brooks earned second-team Big 30 All-Star, All-Western New York honorable mention and first-team CCAA West I honors.
Tyler Curran, junior, G, Allegany-Limestone
The 6-foot-2 Curran is the lone returning starter from a Section 6 Class B2 champion Gator team that went 19-5 last winter.
A-L may need Curran to take on a bigger role as a junior after the Gators graduated six seniors, including Curran’s older brother Casey, who now plays for Alfred University. Averaging 7 points per game as a sophomore, Curran earned a CCAA West I honorable mention.
Landon Danaher, junior, G, Bolivar-Richburg
Danaher, at 6-foot-1, emerged as a top scoring option for the Wolverines last year, averaging a team-high 17.6 points with 5.1 rebounds as a sophomore.
An Allegany County Div. I First-Team All-Star last season, Danaher will lead a B-R team looking to improve on its 6-15 record after returning all five starters.
Logan Frank, senior, F, Franklinville
A star on the football field (last year’s gridiron Big 30 Player of the Year), Frank makes an impact on the court as well, coming off a double-double season as a junior when he averaged team-highs with 14.5 points and 10 rebounds.
The 6-foot-2 Frank earned a spot on the CCAA East II First-Team All-Stars, leading his Panther team to a 9-13 record last winter.
Timothy Hutter, junior, G/F, New Life Christian
A 6-foot-2 swingman Hutter averaged monster numbers for New Life last season with 23.5 points, 15 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.2 steals as just a sophomore.
Hutter made the first-team league all-stars in the Independent Athletic Conference, helping lead his team to a regular season league title, one it will look to defend this winter. New Life returns four starters, but will look to replace three-time league all-star Gabe Lucena.
Leif Jimerson, senior, G, Ellicottville
A consistent scorer throughout his varsity career, the 6-foot-0 Jimerson has led the Eagles in scoring each of the last two years.
The third-year starter will look to pace his defending CCAA East II champion team again. Jimerson averaged 14.8 points, 3.3 steals and 2.8 assists and made the East II first-team division all-stars.
Xavier Laverty, senior, G, Archbishop Walsh
Laverty, a 6-foot-3 scoring guard, has one more year to build on his already strong career, entering the season with 1,429 points. A first-team IAC all-star, he led the Eagles to the league’s tournament championship.
Laverty averaged 19.7 points (on 44% 3-point shooting), 8 rebounds and 2.5 steals last season. The Eagles return a strong core with two other double-figure scorers (Max Garvin and Patrick Tufino) and hope to compete in the IAC.
Cam Loucks, senior, F, Scio
Before stepping on the court as a senior, Loucks already owns the Tigers’ career scoring record. Last year, the 6-foot-2 Loucks broke the record while averaging 25.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 steals.
Loucks was a third-team Big 30 All-Star and the Big 30 boys’ scoring champion, also making the Allegany County Div. I First-Team All-Stars for a Scio team that went 16-5.
Clayton Rowland, senior, G/F, Ellicottville
The second ECS senior on this list, Rowland also made the CCAA East II First-Team All-Stars last winter for the Eagles, a perennial champion in their league.
A 5-foot-10 third-year starting swingman, Rowland plays a strong two-way, all-around game for the Eagles, evidenced by his balanced stat sheet of 11.1 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 4.1 steals per game last year.
Jarod White, senior, C, Salamanca
The man in the middle for coach Adam Bennett, Salamanca’s 6-foot-6 center is a strong post presence and a third-year starter.
White posted averages of 13.2 points and 8.5 rebounds last winter for a team that went 15-7. He earned a spot on the CCAA East First-Team All-Stars and also garnered a New York State Class C honorable mention.
Honorable mentions: Lucus Brown (Salamanca), Zion James (Olean), Blake Frank (Franklinville), Max Garvin (Archbishop Walsh), Brock Ellsessor (Genesee Valley), Dylan Valentine (Fillmore)