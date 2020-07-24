BRADFORD, Pa. — The discussions began early last week.
With COVID-19 cases continuously ticking up and time running out before the start to fall sports, administrators from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford faced the same tough decision schools everywhere are being presented with: What’s the best way to move forward during this pandemic with regard to fall sports?
Those discussions came to a head over last weekend, as the university finalized its decision to postpone the season until the spring semester at the very least, due in large part to prohibitive costs associated with maintaining proper safety procedures.
“There are a number of health and safety requirements that increase costs, including NCAA recommendations for return to play which requires all athletes to be tested 72 hours before each competition,” UPB athletic director Bret Butler told The Era. “Our resources are already restricted with managing the virus, and additional costs for athletics have unfortunately become prohibitive.”
THE DECISION, which Butler says was met with disappointment but also understanding and support, was announced on Monday through a statement by the school’s president, Dr. Catherine Koverola.
“I know this is disappointing news for many of you, but as you know, we are focused on maximizing our educational mission while ensuring the Pitt-Bradford community and our neighbors in the surrounding communities are as safe and healthy as possible,” she said. “We hope conditions will improve in the spring to enable us to play both our fall and winter sports.”
Butler noted that the school’s plans for a potential spring season are “yet to be determined,” but that “we do remain hopeful.”
“Much of this will depend on the course of the virus, but we are working on these plans,” he added.
IN HER statement, Koverola said any decision moving forward would be in consultation with health experts.
“As we make decisions, we will continue to monitor Pitt-Bradford campus conditions and follow guidance from many scientific sources, including the University of Pittsburgh’s Healthcare Advisory Group, which includes world-renowned experts in the health sciences and public health fields,” she said.
Pitt-Bradford is one of three Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference schools, so far, to take some sort of action about fall sports. Hilbert College announced last Friday that its men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball seasons would be moved to the spring semester and on Thursday Pitt-Greensburg postponed all of its fall sports seasons.
Pitt-Greensburg cited similar reasons to Pitt-Bradford’s in regards to its postponement.
“My primary concern is for the safety of all members of our community,” school president Dr. Robert Gregerson said. “It was a difficult decision. We simply do not have the resources necessary to create and maintain an environment for intercollegiate Division III athletic competition that meets our safety requirements. We are not alone in making this decision, as many conferences and individual institutions across the United States and Pennsylvania have come to this same conclusion.”
Butler says Hilbert’s decision, which preceded UPB’s, had no influence on what Pitt-Bradford opted to do.
For its part, the AMCC is moving forward as scheduled, at least for now. The league issued a statement on Thursday, which said, “The Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference is planning for the fall semester while monitoring developments across the country and within our regional footprint with regard to the COVID-19 virus pandemic. We continue to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes as well as our campus communities in our decision making. Future actions will be informed by science and established guidelines from governments and governing bodies.”
Still, other schools are combing through their options, according to Butler.
“I know other schools are considering whether they have the resources to compete this fall,” he said, “but I don’t know if decisions are final.”
But with the start to the fall semester looming, those decisions will need to be made, and soon.