OLEAN — Katie Douthit went 4-for-4 with a double, leading the Pink Ladies over the Misfits, 15-11, in Olean Women’s Slow-Pitch Softball League action on Monday night.
Also for Pink Ladies, Kylie Lyons went 3-for-3 with a triple, Gabby Pfeiffer was 3-for-4, Hannah Nelson added three RBI and Erin Martin went 2-for-3.
Union Whiskey 15, Carpy’s 0
Ashley Stoltz hit a home run and Heather Lundy added a triple, supplying the big hits for Union Whiskey (4-3) in a shutout victory.
Erika Bacha, Mandy Martin, Mandy Bushnell and Jolene Newark all went 3-for-3 for the victors.
Aime Johnson and Robyn Hilliard had hits for Carpy’s (2-4).
Angee’s 15, Jackson Trucking 8
Courtney McCutchen and Leslie Morey-Nasuta each went 4-for-4 while Nyla Rueter and Sophia Aiello both had three hits to spark Angee’s.
Liz Rix went 3-for-4 for Jackson Trucking.
Rixford Well 26, Moose Club 5
Six players marked three hits each to pace Rixford Well (2-5). Paige Smith, Alexis Flint and Ashley Brown eached had a stat line of 3-for-4 with two RBI.
Also marking three hits were Britney Greeley (3-for-3), Haylee Frederick (3-for-3) and Ann Confer (3-for-4). Rachel Confer marked three RBI and Ashley Greeley drove in two.
For Moose Club, Lacey Cassidy went 2-for-3.
Smethport VFW 14, 3rd Base/No Fine Print 9
Leading 9-8 entering the final inning, Smethport VFW put the game away with five runs in the top of the seventh and held on, improving to 6-1 and handing 3rd Base/No Fine Print its first loss.
Alyssa Cunningham was 4-for-5 with a double and Inga Welty was 3-for-5 with a triple for Smethport VFW. Amber Nelson was 2-for-4 with a double and Molly Kate McCullough went 3-for-5.
Abby Pajersky hit a home run for 3rd Base/No Fine Print (6-1) while Sheri Ensell (double), Anna Gifford (double) and Leasa Peterson (triple) had two hits each.
Randy’s Up The River 15, State King 3
Jordan Lucas, Jaleesa Sledge and Jess Weinman all had two hits while leading Randy’s (6-1) to a five-inning victory.
Kim Martinelli led State King with three hits and Meme Yanetsko added two hits.