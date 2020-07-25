(Editor’s note: This is the second in a two-part series in which the Times Herald will unveil its “Mount Rushmore” of St. Bonaventure basketball … for the women’s program. In yesterday’s edition, we revealed the four all-time Rushmore selections. Today: the honorable mentions).
ST. BONAVENTURE — While the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team has received a majority of the glory and headlines over the years, there’s no reason to downplay the success the Bonnies women’s basketball team has achieved.
It entered the Division I ranks in 1986-87 and reached two NCAA Tournaments (2012, ‘16; 3-2 record) and four postseason WNITs (2009, ‘10, ‘11, ‘14; 5-4 record). Most of the team’s success has come over the last 15 years, but there’s been a solid list of players from the past to don the Bonnies uniform.
Presenting the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball “Mount Rushmore” honorable mentions, in no particular order:
SUE SHAY (1988-92)
Shay might sit just outside the Top 4, but her résumé is impressive nonetheless. She holds the program record for rebounds and points in a single game (40 in a loss to Saint Joseph’s in 1989). She’s third all-time in points (1,874), first in field goal attempts (1,512) and holds the record for most 30-plus-point games with six. She was named to the All-Freshman Team and was selected to All-Conference her other three years. In her freshman year she averaged 21 points and better than seven rebounds per game, and continued to put up solid numbers (13 plus points, eight plus rebounds per game) the rest of her career.
MEGAN VAN TATENHOVE (2008-12)
Van Tatenhove played alongside Jenkins all four years and the duo worked together to catapult St. Bonaventure into the national discussion. In her senior season – St. Bonaventure’s trip to the Sweet 16 – Van Tatenhove was a First-Team A-10 selection averaging 13 points and six rebounds.
She finished her Bonnies career seventh in points (1,453) and ninth in rebounds (624). Van Tatenhove was a three-time all-conference selection. She played two seasons alongside both Mitchell and Jenkins, and both times the Bonnies won 23 games and qualified for the WNIT. The Bonnies would continue their success after Mitchell graduated, as Van Tatenhove and Jenkins played in the NCAA Tournament their senior season.
PRISCILLA “SNAKE” EDWARDS (2004-09)
Edwards has the only triple-double in Bonnies basketball history, men or women (10 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists in a 75-72 double overtime win over Richmond on Feb. 24, 2006). Her final season was the Bonnies’ first in a postseason tourney (WNIT), and the guard from Harlem was a key force on the team that finished with a then-record 23 wins. Her final collegiate game was in front of 4,000-plus fans at the Reilly Center. She’s sixth on the all-time assists list (354) and entered into the coaching profession after her playing career ended.
COURTNEY MATTINGLY (1999-03)
During her playing career, Mattingly racked up 1,256 points, 585 rebounds, 300 assists and 154 three-pointers (all of which were Top 10 when her career finished). She was an All-Academic selection twice and was named Second-Team all-conference following the 2001-02 season in which she averaged 13 points and six rebounds. Following her playing career, Mattingly was a Bona assistant coach from 2005-09 in which she worked primarily with the guards, including Edwards.
SUZIE DAILER (1991-95)
Dailer dominated the record books in many of the categories until Jenkins came along. She’s the program’s all-time steals leader (317) and is second all-time in assists (449), behind her once teammate Casey Comoroski (481). Dailer is 10th all-time in points (1,422) and is second in career three-pointers (291), a record she held from 1995 until Jenkins broke it 17 years later. Her 163 assists in the 1992-93 season remain a program record in a single season, and she was a three-time All-Conference selection. In her sophomore season (1992-93), Dailer averaged better than 19 points and six assists per game, and was the nation’s leader in 3-pointers (99). Her senior season, she won the State Farm National Women’s 3-Point Shootout at the women’s Final Four. Her bucket off a full court pass on Feb. 14, 1994, gave the Bonnies a 71-70 win over Rutgers, the program’s first win over a ranked opponent.