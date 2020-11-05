How winter sports could look this academic year became a little clearer this week, as the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association released return to play guidance for schools.
There are general guidelines that apply for all winter sports, such as student-athletes, coaches, officials and other athletic personnel completing daily personal health assessments and staying home if they’re sick, showing symptoms or have a temperature 100.4 or higher.
Other general guidelines include washing hands, wearing facial coverings (unless outdoors or able to consistently maintain social distancing of at least six feet), social distancing (at all times and during the National Anthem and on the sidelines) and proper sanitization of facilities, touched surfaces and equipment.
Along with the social distancing guidelines, the considerations also state, “no hugging, high fives, shaking hands, or fist bumps for support/encouragement.” That applies to all winter sports.
Regarding facial coverings, the guidelines say that coaches, athletes and spectators must wear them, but athletes are not required to “while actively engaged in workouts and competition that prevent the wearing of face coverings, but must wear face coverings when on the sidelines, in the dugout, etc., and anytime six feet of social distancing is not possible.”
The general guidelines also want teams to have a hydration plan and safe access to water.
For basketball games, there will be no pregame or postgame handshakes, and teams should limit the number of bench personnel to fit social distancing of six feet or more. The team benches should also be placed opposite of spectator seating.
Contact between players when substituting should be limited as well and a player substituting into the game shall report to the scorer’s table, but can sit at the end of the table near their bench if there’s more than one substitute to maintain social distancing.
On the court, officials may stand six feet or more away from players making the throw-in and bounce the ball to that player on a front court throw-in, and on free throws, “the lead official shall stand on the end line and bounce the ball to the free thrower.”
Jump balls will still be allowed between teams, but an official can designate another official to toss the ball for all jump-ball situations.
In swimming/diving, the home and away teams will be on opposite sides of the pool with the home team occupying lanes 1-3 and the visitor using lanes 4-6.
Teams should also establish multiple sessions for warm-up periods to limit the number of swimmers per lane and restrict the number of swimmers in the competition area. They should also limit the number of swimmers per lane during warm-up and warm-down periods, according to the guidelines.
The same goes for divers, and during competition, divers may not approach the board until it’s their time to compete. To reduce the amount of divers viewing the dive order sheets at the same time, the sheet should be posted in several areas. Diving Warm-up Areas — Limit number of divers during warm-up by creating multiple sessions.
Swimmers and divers are also required to arrive at venues in their competitive attire or be allowed to change in alternative accommodations that allow room for social distancing.
When it comes to wrestling, it’s recommended that schools compete against teams “within their close geographic area.” Other general considerations are to provide separate warm-up areas off of the competition mats, which are to be sanitized regularly in both tournament settings and dual competitions.
In tournament settings, all wrestlers are prohibited from warming up simultaneously for competition.
Wrestlers should also shower after each round and put on a fresh uniform “when able and facilities permit.” Coaches should also limit the size of their traveling party down to just essential personnel, staff and those who are able to wrestle.
Officials are also discouraged from any contact with wrestlers and instead of raising the hand of the winner of a match, “officials may recognize the winner of the match by pointing to the wrestler and raising the appropriate color wrist band.”