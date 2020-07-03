PORTVILLE — “Play ball” are two words baseball fans haven’t been able to enjoy this year.
But on Saturday, the Fourth of July, area fans of America’s pastime will have at least one opportunity to step outside, if they choose. That’s thanks to a new weekly program from the Pfeiffer Nature Center, combining the kind of self-led tours Pfeiffer has adopted under the COVID-19 pandemic with a game of baseball trivia.
Saturday will mark the first of three weekly programs in which baseball fans and nature observers alike can enjoy a trail walk on the Eshelman property. Starting at the entry kiosk, participants will follow a path to the “pitcher’s mound” then to the four “bases” to find trivia clues relating to a baseball team. Those who finish the walk and make a guess can submit their answer to the nature center by phone (716-933-0187) or email (office@pfeiffernaturecenter.org), with correct answers earning a spot in a weekly drawing for a gift certificate to the Grand Slam Grill restaurant.
“There are five questions and you’ll start at the kiosk and there’s directions to walk down the path, over the two bridges and then your first clue will be at the pitcher’s mound,” Pfeiffer Nature Center executive director Mary Kichman said. “Then, it gives you the first trivia question and directions to proceed to first base. Then at first base, there’s another trivia question and it gives you directions to proceed to second base, and the same for third and then from there you go to home plate. Then at the end, you have the telephone number and the website and it says, ‘Call in or email your guess with your name, your phone number and your email.’
“You have three chances to get into the drawing. I think it’s a great opportunity, especially for parents or grandparents with little leaguers. Just to go out, because the kids can run too, they can run from base to base, there’s a pond out there, there’s a creek out there, all that stuff kids love.”
By drawing new visitors, especially to the Eshelman property, which Kichman said doesn’t always get as much attention as the Lillibridge property, Pfeiffer hopes to build its membership.
“Most of the time when they think of Pfeiffer, they think of the Lillibridge property because of the cabin and pavilion,” she said. “We also have the Eshelman property, which is over on Yubadam (Road) and I don’t think it’s probably used as much as the Lillibridge one. So we’re trying to utilize it more, get people to know that it’s out there because it’s a really diverse property. You have the old growth trees there, you have fields, you have old rock formations at the very top of the property, you have a creek that runs through it, we have a pond.”
Kichman said the idea sprang from a walk she took with her husband Matthew, a lifelong Baltimore Orioles fan who bemoaned the loss of Opening Day.
“He said to me, ‘I haven’t missed an opening day,’” Kichman said. “He travels a lot because he’s in marketing and sales and he said, ‘I would always watch or even listen to it on the radio.’”
While Major League Baseball has finally scheduled a restart plan, sports fans are still starved for entertainment so far this summer. With Pfeiffer’s regular programming canceled, it’s turned to self-led tours this summer.
“He said, ‘What can we do to somehow incorporate baseball and a self-led tour? How can we do that over here?’” Kichman said. “Plus we’re trying to reach a more diverse group of people, people that maybe don’t do nature walks, wouldn’t necessarily think of coming out to that property to do something. And Matt’s a big sports fan, he’s like, ‘Wow, there’s nothing on TV,’ because there’s no sports. So we’re trying to reach all people with our nature center here.”