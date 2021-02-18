There was a time that my TV sports viewing habits included a liberal dose of tennis’ Grand Slam events: Wimbledon and the Australian, French and U.S. Opens.
Part of it was because, as a dedicated racquetball player, tennis was the perfect option when fair weather arrived.
From the early 1970s to a quarter century later, the sport was extremely popular, mostly because of those who played it. There were villains: Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe, Ilie Nastase. There were compelling rivalries: Chris Evert vs. Martina Navratilova, Steffi Graf vs. Monica Seles, Bjorn Borg vs. either Connors or McEnroe.
But eventually, tennis’ popularity faded, mostly due to the absence of high-profile American men on the international stage.
Andre Agassi was the last United States man to win the French (1999) or Australian (2003) Opens, Pete Sampras and Andy Roddick, both in 2003, were the last Americans to claim Wimbledon or the U.S. Open, respectively.
Television ratings suffered accordingly.
The irony, of course, is that as the men struggled, the United States women have surged. Thanks, in large part, to the Williams sisters – Serena and Venus – since 1998, 10 of the 23 U.S. Open champions have been Americans and 18 of those 46 spots in the finals were claimed by players from this country.
AND THAT brings me to Tuesday night.
That’s when Jessica Pegula, daughter of Terry and Kim, owners of both the Bills and Sabres, played an all-American quarterfinal in the Australian Open at Melbourne.
The soon-to-be 27-year-old met her best friend in tennis, 22nd-ranked Jennifer Brady, in Pegula’s first-ever round-of-eight singles appearance in a Grand Slam.
The match was originally scheduled for 9 p.m. (EST) on ESPN2, but network management clearly realized that a matchup of two players from the United States merited airing on ESPN with its larger audience.
Covid-19, of course, affected the telecast as commentators Darren Cahill and Rennae Stubbs were at Melbourne Park’s Rod Laver Arena while Evert was analyzing remotely from the United States off the TV feed.
The Pegula-Brady matchup didn’t begin until 9:30 as the preliminary between No.1-ranked Ashleigh Barty of Australia and 25th-rated Karolina Muchova (Czechoslovakia) went long. Indeed, Muchova sprung a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 upset, creating a seemingly easier semifinal draw for the winner of the Pegula-Brady pairing.
FOR THE first time in some 25 years, I watched every point of a televised tennis match.
The unranked Pegula actually won the first set, 6-4, before falling, 6-2, 6-1.
Jessica started playing serious tennis at age seven, first in Pittsburgh, then in South Carolina. But she committed herself to the sport in high school at Boca Raton, Fla., getting her diploma via online classes while training in order to turn pro at 16.
However, her 11 years have been marred by injuries to her ankle, knee and hip, the latter two claiming a couple seasons of her professional career.
Still, she won the 2019 Citi Open in Washington, D.C., last September made the third round of the U.S. Open and the same year, in doubles, earned the quarterfinals of the French Open.
That prompted Evert to compliment both her physical and mental toughness.
She also pointed out that Pegula, who appeared fatigued and heavy-legged for much of the last two sets, had a more difficult path to the final eight.
Indeed, making her initial appearance in a Grand Slam quarterfinal, she dispatched No. 12 Victoria Azarenka (7-5, 6-4), Samantha Stosur (6-0, 6-1) and Kristina Mladenovic (6-2, 6-1) before earning the berth in the quarters with a first-ever victory over a Top 10 opponent, beating No. 5 Elina Svitolina of the Ukraine 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
“Jessica had a much tougher draw (than Brady) and, in effect, scored three upsets,” Evert said of Pegula’s performance. “She’s already had a great tournament.”
THEN THERE was the aspect of friend facing friend.
In the decade before Terry moved his East Resources company from Allegany in the early ‘90s, we played a lot of racquetball, including tournaments. Both of us hated playing our friends – particularly each other – which is why we enjoyed events away from Olean and Bradford, playing in Jamestown, Warren, Fredonia, Meadville, Buffalo … anywhere you were less likely to draw a pal.
Evert and Stubbs felt the same way about facing friends but both admitted some of their opponents weren’t fazed by kinship.
In analyzing the match, Evert perceived that the favored Brady was more burdened playing her best friend when she was expected to win, than Pegula, who had nothing to lose and had compartmentalized their relationship.
What’s certain is, Jessica has earned her moment in the tennis spotlight. Now it will be interesting to see whether this businesswoman – she started a skin-care line, co-owns four healthy-food cafes in Buffalo and founded a charity that provides rescued, trained service animals – can juggle that AND a successful tennis career.
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)