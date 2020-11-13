BUFFALO — Brooke and Paige Pecorella led Allegany-Limestone to second place among five teams at the CCAA Division II swimming and diving championship on Thursday at the Flickinger Center.
Brooke Pecorella won the 100 butterfly (1:13.85) and took third in the 50 free (:27.86) while Paige was second in the 500 free (6:13.0) and third in the 200 free (2:22.42). Each helped A-L to first in the 200 medley relay (2:11.83) while Brooke was part of the second-place 200 free relay team (2:01.45) and Paige the No. 2 400 free relay team (4:38.03).
Michaella Rhodes continued her dominant diving campaign, taking first for A-L with a score of 420.65. Emma Jankowski added a third in the 100 breaststroke (1:30.14) and was part of the 200 medley and 400 free relay teams.
Panama won the team event (449 points), followed by the Gators (343), Chautauqua Lake (217), Gowanda (193) and Salamanca (132). Kamryn Deboy took third in the 200 IM (2:46.65) and second in the 100 back (1:16.75) and was part of the third-place 200 medley relay team (2:24.99) for the Warriors.