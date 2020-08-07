ALLEGANY — A special meeting was conducted Thursday by the Allegany-Limestone Central School District board of education to accept the resignation of Cory Pecorella, principal of the middle/high school.
Superintendent Tony Giannicchi said Pecorella, whose last day was July 31, has accepted a post as principal at the Olean BOCES Career and Technical Education Center.
“Cory will be missed,” Pecorella said. “He was principal for seven years here at Allegany-Limestone.”
Pecorella, who couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday, had served as principal of the Allegany-Limestone Middle School for a couple of years before he was promoted to principal of the newly reconfigured middle/high school in the summer of 2016.
Giannicchi said Pecorella will be replaced by Jason Mank, who was appointed by the board to a probationary position from Aug. 24 through Aug. 24, 2023. Mank’s salary for the school year 2020-2021 is $98,500.
Giannicchi said Mank had served previously as an assistant principal at the Wellsville Middle School/High School, now referred to as Wellsville Secondary School.
“He has an exceptional record as a teacher and administrator,” Giannicchi said of Mank. “His references could not say enough about him as an administrator and as a person.”
In other personnel matters, the board appointed Cortney Linnecke as an English teacher for a probationary period from Sept. 1 through Sept. 1, 2024.
The board also appointed Sheryl Wagner to a 10-month, part-time (3 hours per day) position of school bus driver. The probation period for the position is from Sept. 1 through Sept. 1, 2021.
