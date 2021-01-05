SALAMANCA — The Pay It Forward group made Christmas brighter for about 80 local families and nearly 200 children in need before the holidays.
This year’s program took place Dec. 23 at the Salamanca Area Senior Center from where volunteers distributed food boxes and gifts to people waiting in line safely in their vehicles.
City of Salamanca firemen and police officers, along with fire personnel from the Little Valley Fire Department, assisted the group with loading and transporting toys and food boxes to designated area families.