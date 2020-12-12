ST. BONAVENTURE — As with almost everything else in this COVID-19-altered season, Mark Schmidt’s pregame media availability on Friday was … delayed.
The 14th-year St. Bonaventure basketball coach was originally scheduled to speak at 10:40 a.m., the first time he’s had to conduct such a session virtually rather than in front of a small scrum in the tunnel area of the Reilly Center.
Barely an hour before, however, Bona was forced to push back its practice time to 5 p.m., thereby shelving the accompanying pregame interviews. Why?
Three days earlier, today’s opponent, St. Francis (Pa.), played a road game against a Mount St. Mary’s team that, in the game’s aftermath, produced a positive COVID-19 test. The Mountaineers then needed to clear up any contact tracing concerns with the health department in Emmetsburg, Md., before giving the all-clear to St. Francis, which in turn notified Bona that it was still “game on” for today.
And that’s only the latest example of just how deep these unpredictable circumstances can run, just how trying this season promises to be, for Bona and just about every other team in the country this winter.
It’s been agonizing, to be sure.
BONA WAS just four days from departing for its Nov. 23 season-opener at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, had just reached its peak in terms of preseason conditioning and system planning, when it turned in the first of, according to Schmidt, multiple positive tests from players, leading to, in essence, an 18-day shutdown due to the fact those tests came in over a period of days.
Schmidt thought his Bonnies were in the clear; campus cases were impressively low at that point and they were about to enter the more secure confines of the “Bubbleville” event. Instead, they were thrust into an almost-worst case scenario, having to battle a second stretch of idleness and scrambling to prepare for an opener that now wouldn’t come until mid-December at the earliest.
It’s created an enormous sense of uncertainty heading into that game, this afternoon against the Red Flash.
“We’ve only had three days of having 10 guys, one of them being a walk-on,” Schmidt divulged, “so it’s been really challenging. The first 2-3 days (after restarting), we had 6-7 players, you’re just trying to get them back in shape.
“You don’t do anything for 18 days, it’s really hard. It’s like the preseason starts all over again. That’s been the challenge.”
He added, “I think our guys have done a good job, but it’s an unknown. It would have been difficult that first game in Mohegan Sun not having a scrimmage, an exhibition, and having that first game count. Now having been out 18 days, it becomes even more challenging. You really don’t know what you have. It’ll be a test.”
THAT SHUTDOWN, of course, was brutal.
The guys that had tested negative were “allowed out of their rooms for an hour a day,” Schmidt said, which was primarily used to shoot (one after another) with the rebounding machine for 45-minute stretches. And that was more so for mental health purposes than anything else. They also had limited to no access to the weight room and other components a player might depend on both in and out of season.
And the guys that had tested positive?
“No, they didn’t do anything,” Schmidt said. “ … probably played video games.”
And that’s led to yet another stretch in which Bona not only has to make up for lost time from both a basketball and strength and conditioning standpoint, but be abundantly cautious about how much its pushes its players in the early going.
“WE TRIED to do the best job we could when they came back,” Schmidt said, “but you gotta be careful. They’re coming back from the virus; how hard do you push them? You always want to make sure you’re doing it right; you’re not going to push them as hard as we were (before the positives came back), so you just gotta be really careful. Their health is the most important thing. We want to win games, but the most important thing is to make sure those kids are taken care of health-wise.
He added with an eventual laugh, “I think depth is going to be really important, playing more guys, because I think after the first TV timeout, we’re going to have a couple of guys dying.”
Case in point: Unable to scrimmage for its first few practices back, Bona resorted to a lot of up-and-down 3-on-3 and 4-on-4. After five or six minutes, “guys were exhausted,” Schmidt said, so they broke to shoot free throws.
“We’re a work in progress,” he said, “and hopefully we can get through (today).”
Knocking off that rust and finding its collective wind figure to serve as second and third opponents to St. Francis. So, too, will the initial eerie feeling that promises to come with playing in an empty Reilly Center.
All will require a level of adjusting on the fly.
“It’s going to be different playing in the Reilly Center without a packed house, I know that,” Schmidt said. “I’ve talked to coaches that have played already; they say it’s like a glorified scrimmage, that it’s really difficult, especially at home.
“When you go on the road, the less crowd, the better. But when you’re home and the way the RC is, it’s going to be difficult, it’s going to be an adjustment. I’ve always said since I’ve been here, there’s nothing like the RC. It’s a disadvantage for us not to have the students and the community in those stands. It’s one of the reasons we’ve had some success, especially at home.
He added, “This year is unique. Hopefully we’ll never have another year like it, but we have to make the most of it.”
