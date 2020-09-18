SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — Jadyn Brabham, Johanna Dickerson and Macy West each recorded double-doubles for the Oswayo Valley volleyball team as the Green Wave handed Galeton a five-set North Tier League loss on Thursday.
Oswayo Valley won, 19-25, 25-18, 18-25, 25-19, 15-8.
Brabham (3 blocks) posted 26 kills and 22 digs, while West logged 12 kills and 10 digs to go with her six blocks. Dickerson (8 aces) added 14 digs, 27 assists and seven kills for OV (1-1, 1-1), while Trinity Lundy came up with 26 digs.
The loss drops Galeton to 2-1 overall and in league play.
DISTRICT 9 LAUREL
Johnsonburg 3, Bradford 0BRADFORD, Pa. — Emma Swanson had four kills, Jessica Fox had seven assists and two kills and Alex Asp marked three kills and an ace for Bradford in its first loss of the season.
Bradford fell to 1-1 with the sweep.
NORTH TIER
Otto-Eldred 3, Cameron County 1DUKE CENTER, Pa. — Morgan Dalton racked up 12 kills and three aces as Otto-Eldred knocked off Cameron County in four sets (19-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-15).
Brianna Silvis recorded five kills and six blocks for the Terrors (3-0, 3-0). Haley Cousins chipped in seven digs and four kills, while Reilly Raught (6 kills) supplied the defense with 14 digs and six blocks. Emmalee Sheeler chipped in a team-high 20 assists.
For Cameron County (2-1, 1-1), Hailey Hilfiger (18 points) recorded three kills, three blocks and three assists. Taylor Lamont (9 points) had four aces, while Natalie Zucal had 11 digs and Kaelee Bresslin had eight kills.
Coudersport 3, Northern Potter 1
COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Coudersport rebounded from its first loss of the season with a four-set win over Northern Potter (25-20, 13-25, 25-17, 25-17).
For Coudy (2-1, 2-1), Avaree Kellert posted 10 kills and seven digs, while Makenzie Gentzyel added 12 digs. Bella Butler had four kills, while Mikayla Kavounas (5 digs) chipped in 13 assists.
NoPo’s (1-2, 1-2) Courtney Martin (5 kills) had 11 digs, while Madison Hoopes added 10 digs. Rebecca Martin had four digs and six kills, while Faith Zdrojewski supplied 12 assists.
Port Allegany 3, Smethport 1
SMETHPORT, Pa. — Smethport staved off a sweep in the third set but Port Allegany finished the match in four, earning a 25-13, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22 win.
Jade Evens tallied 16 kills along with nine digs and one block for the Gators. Marah Rush had 22 assists and two aces while Madeline Smith finished with 20 digs, five kills and two blocks.
For Smethport, Kaylee Swanson had 14 digs and six kills and Baylee Fitzsimmons finished with 20 digs. Madi Faes added 15 digs, four aces and two assists while Chloe Costa recorded 12 digs, six aces and two kills.