So, cynicism aside, my curiosity and genuinely missing baseball got the best of me.
Thus, driving through Massachusetts, New Hampshire and into Maine on Thursday night, I started clicking through my car radio at 7 o’clock.
Unfortunately, the Sirius in my vehicle can’t access most MLB games, which was disappointing since it was carrying the Yankees, Nationals and ESPN feeds.
So, it was on to AM radio and, though it was a rainy night driving into and out of thunderstorms, I heard all of the Yankees’ 4-1, 6-inning victory over the Nationals by jumping among three 50,000-watt stations: WFAN (660) and WEPN (1050) both in New York City and, interestingly, WKBW (1520) in Buffalo.
“The Fan” is the flagship station of the Yankees while the other two are ESPN affiliates. I couldn’t access the Nationals’ broadcast.
But bouncing among those other three stations was fascinating.
Due to the rules for this abbreviated 60-game season, only the home announcers are allowed at the ballpark. Visiting teams’ broadcast crews and national outlets (such as ESPN) stay in their own city and broadcast the game from the television feed.
The problems were quickly obvious.
Yankees’ announcers John Sterling and Suzyn Waldman and ESPN’s Jon Sciambi and Chris Singleton could only describe what they saw on the monitor. Thus, without being at the ballpark, they had to wait for the switch to another image to finish the call. New York’s Giancarlo Stanton slugged a monster, 459-foot, two-run homer in the first inning. It was gone off the crack of the bat, in person, but for the two crews not in Washington, they had to wait until the camera followed the ball deep into the empty stands to complete the word picture.
THE SECOND game — Giants at Dodgers — I watched on TV, though ESPN got off to an ignominious start, missing the opening batter while in a commercial.
But even the crew of Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez and Tim Kurkjian were forced to hesitate on their calls, which was understandable as we were seeing the same feed as they had access to.
It was amusing seeing the cardboard fans in the stands behind home plate at Dodger Stadium, most of them of season ticket holders who paid for the privilege and then sent a selfie.There were over 4,000 such contributors.
However, the pumped-in crowd noise was a bit much … given its incongruity in an empty ballpark.
AS A National League fan, I’m not a proponent of the designated hitter. But, to me, that’s a product of chronology. Older people tend to appreciate the game the way it was, younger ones are for anything that makes baseball more exciting.
I’ve always thought it was much harder to manage in the NL, with the pitcher hitting, but I get the feeling this is one experiment that all of baseball will adopt.
And while it was no factor in the Yankees-Nationals game, the Dodgers and Giants, despite the new relief-pitching rules — essentially a pitcher must face at least three batters — Los Angeles used four relievers and San Francisco five, though it went seamlessly.
Two games in, the new extra-innings rule wasn’t used.
If a game is tied after nine innings, each extra inning starts with a runner on second. It’s been used in minor league baseball in recent seasons and it’s common in girls softball … and I hate it.
Yeah, it helps avoid using up pitchers — especially in a shortened season — but it also reduces the chances of long extra-inning games, one of the great treats for real fans.
In a pitcher-dominated sport like girls softball, the rule often minimizes great performances where a fluke run because an inning started with a runner in scoring position isn’t the way a great game should end.
Here’s hoping Major League Baseball trashes that idea before the 2021 season.
