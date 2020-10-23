SMETHPORT, Pa. — Otto-Eldred rolled to a sweep of Smethport on Thursday (25-21, 25-14, 25-17) to clinch the 2020 North Tier League championship.
Brianna Silvis had eight kills and eight digs for the Terrors (14-0 NTL), while Reilly Raught had eight digs and six kills. Morgan Dalton chipped in six kills and five digs.
Smethport (3-13 NTL) picked up 23 digs and an ace from Baylee Fitzsimmons. Kaylee Swanson added six digs, three kills and four aces, while Madi Faes had five digs, five assists, two kills and two aces. Chloe Costa notched six digs and a pair of kills.
O-E will look to wrap up an unbeaten NTL season at Oswayo Valley on Tuesday.
Smethport concluded its season with the loss.
“We’re a very young team, and we look forward to next year,” assistant coach Shannon Faes said.
NORTH TIER Coudersport 3, Austin 0
COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Coudersport cruised to a sweep of Potter County foe Austin (25-9, 25-8, 25-15).
Mikayla Kavounas tallied 16 assists, five aces and three digs in Coudy’s (10-5 NTL) win, while Paige Watson had five digs and five kills. Vanessa VanWhy had six digs, four kills and three aces, and Liz Frame tallied 12 assists, three digs and a pair of aces.
Austin fell to 0-1.
Galeton 3, Port Allegany 0
GALETON, Pa. — Galeton defended its home court in a sweep, taking three competitive sets (25-16, 25-21, 25-12) from Port Allegany.
The Gators fell to 4-14.
Oswayo Valley 3, Cameron County 1
SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — Macy West posted a triple-double of 14 kills, 15 digs and 12 blocks as Oswayo Valley beat Cameron County in four sets (25-16, 21-25, 25-15, 25-20).
Jadyn Brabham added 21 kills and 15 digs for the Green Wave (12-2 NTL), while Trinity Lundy supplied 28 digs and Johanna Dickerson added 27 assists and 15 digs.
Cameron County (9-5 NTL) picked up 11 digs and five kills from Morgan Lorenzo, while Mallory McKimm added nine digs and three blocks. Kaelee Bresslin notched seven digs and three kills.