DUKE CENTER, Pa. — For the second-straight match, the Otto-Eldred girls volleyball team was issued a stern test from Galeton.
And for the second-straight test, the league’s No. 1 team managed to hold off No. 2.
Reilly Raught piled up 15 kills, eight aces and eight digs and Otto-Eldred allowed a 2-0 lead to slip to a fifth set before pulling out a 25-23, 25-7, 20-25, 24-26, 15-5 North Tier League victory Tuesday.
Brianna Silvis added eight kills and six digs and she and Raught both added three blocks for the Terrors (9-1, 9-0), who remained unbeaten in league play while being pushed to a fifth set in a win for just the second time this year. Haley Cousins had eight digs and eight kills and EmmaLee Sheeler handed out 25 assists.
The Terrors had rallied from a 1-0 hole for a four-set triumph over the Tigers last week.
NORTH TIER Cameron County 3, Port Allegany 0
EMPORIUM, Pa. — Hailey Hilfiger (2 blocks) collected nine kills and Kaelee Bresslin racked up 14 digs and eight kills to power Cameron County, 25-20, 25-21, 25-14.
Mallory McKimm had four kills, Morgan Lorenzo had six kills and nine digs and Reggie Goodrow handed out 28 assists for the Red Raiders (8-5).
For Port Allegany, Marah Rush notched 15 assists and 13 digs and Shannon Curfman had five kills and five blocks. Madeline Smith tallied 12 digs, four kills and three aces and Jade Evens contributed 14 digs and four kills.
Northern Potter 3, Austin 0
AUSTIN, Pa. — Abbie Cady recorded eight aces, six digs and four kills and Courtney Martin posted 12 digs to key Northern Potter to a 25-14, 25-15, 25-15 sweep.
Faith Zdrojewski added five aces, four digs, nine assists and two kills and Megan Hyde chipped in six digs and four kills for the Panthers (4-7). For Austin (0-10), Kendra Valenti (2 kills) and Jade Williams combined for five aces and Marah Fowler had five assists.
Oswayo Valley 3, Smethport 0
SMETHPORT, Pa. —Jadyn Brabham posted a double-double of 25 kills and 13 digs to propel Oswayo Valley, 25-12, 25-11, 25-16.
Macy West totaled 10 kills and three digs while Johanna Dickerson had an all-around effort of 33 assists, seven digs, three blocks, two kills and two aces for the Green Wave (8-2, 6-2). For Smethport (1-10), Baylee Fitzsimmons had 10 digs, Dani Nelson had six digs and Madi Faes chipped in six digs, five assists and two aces.
NON-LEAGUE Coudersport 3, Bradford 0
COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Paige Watson (2 digs, 2 aces) totaled 11 kills and three blocks to pace Coudersport to a 25-22, 25-21, 25-17 sweep.
Liz Frame added seven assists, six digs and five aces and Mikayla Kavounas seven assists, seven digs and seven aces for the Falcons (7-4). For Bradford(2-5), Jessica Fox (2 blocks) had 12 assists, Alex Asp notched four kills and three blocks and Alex Ordiway had five kills.