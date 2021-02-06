Maybe it’s the product of Covid-19 and the fact the National Football League actually made it through 268 games to present its 55th Super Bowl come tomorrow afternoon at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.
Of course it wasn’t accomplished seamlessly, as some teams – I’m looking at you Titans, Ravens and Broncos – didn’t handle the pandemic well.
Then, too, heading into its season’s ultimate game, the NFL wanted no interference from the coronavirus, hence the Chiefs didn’t arrive in Florida until yesterday and the Buccaneers were only there because Tampa is their franchise’s home.
But in any case, this has been one of the most non-controversial lead-in weeks in Super Bowl history.
The game’s prime focus has been on chronology … the 18-year difference between Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, 43, and Kansas City’s 25-year-old QB phenom, Patrick Mahomes.
We can only hope that the game will offer a bit more spice.
That said, here are the TH sports staff’s Super Bowl XLV picks:
CHUCK POLLOCK
(Regular season 172-95-1; versus spread 129-130-9)
Remember when the question was whether Brady or coach Bill Belichick was the real source of the Patriots’ success over the first two decades of this century?
Well, this isn’t to discredit Belichick’s skills as an innovator and personnel evaluator, but 2020 emphatically proved that coaching ability aside, long-term NFL success is predicated on an elite quarterback. In 2019, with tight end Rob Gronkowski temporarily retired and veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman missing three games to injury, other than running back James White, Brady’s receiving corps was a crew of sub-par journeymen. He somehow crafted a 12-4 record from that group but the Pats were immediately ousted from the playoffs by Tennessee.
Sensing little change among New England’s pass catchers, Brady signed with the receiver-rich Buccaneers. He immediately took Tampa Bay to the postseason, won three straight road games, and now has the Bucs in the Super Bowl on their home field. These days, he’s throwing to Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, an unretired Gronk and Cameron Brate. Belichick, meanwhile, is chafing over a 7-9 season and what to do about rapidly declining QB Cam Newton.
In my mind, Kansas City’s the better team, but a Tampa Bay win would really have “The Hoodie” squirming.
Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 30
J.P. BUTLER
(Regular season 172-95-1; versus spread 131-128-9)
Count me among those who have always been more fascinated by Tom Brady rather than despise him. I’ve been part of our Super Bowl predictions piece for 13 years, and Brady, who was already 31 when I started, has been part of these entries for almost half (6 of 13).
In a sport where only 21 at his position have played in multiple championship games and only one other (John Elway) reached even five, Brady has made it to 10 – nearly one-fifth of the Super Bowls played. In a game where even getting there a second time is an accomplishment, he’s advanced to three – since turning 40. That’s not just GOAT-level success. That’s a level of incomprehensibility that has to intrigue even his biggest haters.
When Brady signed with the Bucs, I didn’t think the idea of “now we’ll find out who was more responsible for the Patriots’ success” was a fair one. Brady had already shown signs of declining and was about to be 43. If he’d left the Pats at 33 … that would have made the question more applicable. Then, he went and took the previously 7-9 Buccaneers to the Super Bowl anyway.
Because, of course he did.
I want to say that this is Mahomes’ time, but, as the saying goes, just when you think Brady HAS to be done, he finds a way to pull you right back in. It stinks, but, if you appreciate greatness, it’s truly something to see.
Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 28
SAM WILSON
(Regular season 182-85-1; versus spread 129-130-9)
The old vs. the new may be the most overdone “storyline” about this year’s Super Bowl, but it’s an apt one when you have the near-consensus greatest quarterback of all time facing the new face of the league. Tom Brady was a freshman at Michigan when Patrick Mahomes was born, back in September 1995. This is almost like if we got to settle the Michael Jordan-LeBron James debate on the court. Or maybe like in 1991, when Jordan won his first championship against Magic Johnson’s Lakers.
If Brady wins a seventh ring, one without Bill Belichick, by defeating two Hall of Famers (Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers) and then Mahomes, who seems destined for Canton already, then he’s something more than a GOAT. He’d be an inevitability.
But as impressive as Tampa Bay has been, Brady has done just enough so far, throwing for less than 200 yards in New Orleans and surviving three interceptions against Green Bay. Good enough won’t cut it against the Chiefs, who haven’t been truly slowed down in years as long as Mahomes is healthy. I expect a shootout similar to the 2019 Chiefs-Patriots AFC Championship, this time with Mahomes on top.
Chiefs 38, Buccaneers 30
COREY DIETEMAN
(Regular season 172-95-1; versus spread 123-136-9)
In this most unpredictable season, we’ve ended up with one of the most predictable Super Bowl matchups. Was there any doubt?
The reigning champion Chiefs are built to become the next dynasty. Mahomes is the best quarterback in the league, and has won 25 of 26 starts, including playoffs. But, KC is more than just Mahomes. The Chiefs are able to spread the field on offense unlike any other team with wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce. While on the other side of the ball, the defense plays with a chip on its shoulder and has been able to come up with big plays this postseason.
As for the Buccaneers, they’re along for the ride as Brady proves to any doubters remaining that he is the greatest of all time and the reason for New England’s success. What makes Brady even more dangerous than normal is his outstanding receiving corps. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin each made key plays against the Packers in the NFC Championship. If Brady can get those two involved, plus tight end Rob Gronkowski, it could be a long evening for the Chiefs’ defense.
I’m anticipating a close game, but don’t think Brady is ready to pass the torch to Mahomes yet.
Buccaneers 28, Chiefs 27
JEFF MADIGAN
(Regular season 163-104-1; versus spread 123-136-9)
The quarterback who just beat Buffalo against the QB who repeatedly beat them for 20 years. Wouldn’t it have been something if it was the Bills vs. Tom Brady?
Now that Brady and Rob Gronkowski aren’t Patriots, it’s less cringeful to cheer for them compared to any of the Super Bowls they played with New England.
Tampa Bay has won three straight road playoff games and now enjoys its home locker room, a Super Bowl first.
These teams met Nov. 29 at this same venue, a 27-24 Chiefs win with outrageous offensive numbers. Patrick Mahomes threw for 462 yards (269 to Tyreek Hill). The Bucs have not lost since (seven straight wins).
Kansas City made it difficult for Josh Allen in the AFC Championship, though he used his legs to prolong drives. Brady’s not going to run the ball, but it would be shocking if he didn’t have better success throwing.
Then-Giants (now Chiefs) defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo stifled Brady, sacking him five times in Super Bowl XLII, when New England’s all-world offense was stopped, 17-14.
Mahomes, bothered by a toe injury against Buffalo two weeks ago, was only sacked once and extended several plays with his elusiveness. But the Bucs defense sacked Aaron Rodgers five times in the NFC Championship.
Buccaneers 34, Chiefs 31