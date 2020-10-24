PORTVILLE — All-natural, hand-decorated holiday wreaths can now be ordered from Pfeiffer Nature Center in Portville.
Officials with Pfeiffer said they hope area residents will order the beautiful wreaths for their homes, while helping support Pfeiffer.
As one Pfeiffer official shared, “We really need your support this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year we will still be decorating our wreaths, but because of Covid-19 we are limiting decorations to pine cones and bows.”
That said, a 24-inch Pfeiffer wreath is certain to brighten up homes for the holiday season or make a wonderful gift for friends and family.
Participants who ordered from the organization last year will be contacted by a Pfeiffer volunteer to support the wreath sale again this year.
Available for purchase are Fraser fir wreaths for $30 undecorated and $36 decorated; and boxwood wreaths for $42 undecorated and $48 decorated.
Wreath decorating and wreath order pickups will once again take place at Pleasant Valley Greenhouse and Nursery this season. Wreaths can be selected at the greenhouse from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 21, Nov. 27 or Nov. 28.
All orders must be paid for in advance through Nov. 13 by visiting Pfeiffer’s website at www.pfeiffernaturecenter.or or by calling 933-0187.