It was as painless as this exercise has ever been.
This winter, the Atlantic 10 will welcome back 14 of 18 all-conference selections, including five of six first-teamers, from last season, easily the highest figure since I became a voting media member for the preseason poll 10 years ago.
That number speaks to how strong the league figures to be this season. After a down year in 2018-19, when many of those players were just freshmen and sophomores, the A-10 had a bounce-back campaign last year and now seems poised for as stellar a season, collectively, as its had in recent memory.
It also made it much easier to select this year’s preseason all-conference teams.
If we’re counting the returning standouts as locks, that would leave only four available slots for this season. And given that there were a handful of established guys, such as Duquesne’s Sincere Carry, who just missed the cut last year, it didn’t take long to fill them.
Here’s one voter’s take on how those teams, which increased from five- to six-man teams last year, should look in 2020-21 (The official poll and all-conference teams are scheduled to be released on Monday afternoon, as part of the league’s Virtual Media Day in response to COVID-19):
THIRD TEAM
18. Ibi Watson, Sr., G, Dayton
17. Nah’Shon Hyland, So., G, VCU
16. A.J. Wilson, Sr., F, George Mason
15. Sincere Carry, Jr., G, Duquesne
14. Javonte Perkins, Sr., G, Saint Louis
13. Ryan Daly, Sr., G, Saint Joseph’s
SECOND TEAM
12. Blake Francis, Sr., G, Richmond
11. Osun Osunniyi, Jr., C, St. Bonaventure
10. Marcus Weathers, Sr., F, Duquesne
9. Hasahn French, Sr., F, Saint Louis
8. Grant Golden, Sr., F, Richmond
7. Kellan Grady, Sr., G, Davidson
FIRST TEAM
6. Fatts Russell, Sr., G, Rhode Island
5. Jacob Gilyard, Sr., G, Richmond
4. Kyle Lofton, Jr., G, St. Bonaventure
3. Jordan Goodwin, Sr., G, Saint Louis
2. Tre Mitchell, So., C, UMass
1. Jalen Crutcher, Sr., G, Dayton
MITCHELL MIGHT be the league’s most talented player, but I gave the No. 1 spot to Crutcher for three reasons: He’s one of the best, if not the top guard in the league, a senior and the top returning player from a generationally spectacular Dayton team.
Crutcher was one of three A-10 players recently named to the Bob Cousy Award watch list for the nation’s top point guard, alongside Russell and Gilyard. And though Lofton was left off (homer alert), I’d still give a slight edge to the Bona PG over the other two, though all three are certainly first-team guys.
Jordan Goodwin checks in at No. 3 for two key reasons: He’s coming off a fantastic statistical season in which he averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds (as a 6-foot-3 guard) along with three assists while shooting 47 percent from the field and he’s the best player on what should be the preseason No. 1 team in the conference.
SPEAKING OF the best teams in the A-10, those, too, were easier to identify — on paper, at least — due to the sheer volume of returning talent.
Indeed, Saint Louis and Richmond, which could well go 1-2 in Monday’s official poll, each return three all-league picks and Bona two, while those teams plus Duquesne and George Mason, among others, will boast veteran-laden rosters this winter.
Rhode Island is hoping that a mix of returning players, touted freshmen and high-major transfers (including twin centers Makhi and Makhel Mitchell, of Maryland, and Georgetown’s Antwan Walker) vault it back to the top standings. And though Dayton lost a handful of key players from last year’s 29-2 team, including National Player of the Year Obi Toppin, the cupboard is far from bare with Crutcher, Watson and Rodney Chatmon back, and it seems to have solid reinforcements on the way.
Here’s how I think the preseason poll should look on Monday:
1. Saint Louis
2. Richmond
3. St. Bonaventure
4. Dayton
5. Duquesne
6. Rhode Island
7. UMass
8. Davidson
9. George Mason
10. VCU
11. La Salle
12. George Washington
13. Saint Joseph’s
14. Fordham
SAINT LOUIS, Richmond, Bona and Dayton have comprised a generally agreed upon top four this offseason, and that’s reflected here.
The Billikens and Spiders return almost every key piece from teams that finished second and fourth last year, respectively, so they get the top spots for now (though the Spiders just lost senior guard Nick Sherod to a season-ending ACL injury and should probably drop in the poll as a result). The Bonnies, with their top six scorers plus talented MAC transfers Jalen Adaway and Anthony Roberts at their disposal, check in just behind and should also be in contention for those positions.
Dayton lost the likes of Toppin, Trey Landers and Ryan Mikesell, but again, can’t be counted out after being so much better than the rest of the conference last year.
Duquesne, too, figures to challenge for a “double bye” after returning a core of Carry, Weathers, shot-blocking center Michael Hughes and spitfire guard Tavian Dunn-Martin from a squad that finished sixth in 2019-20.
Rhode Island will be in the mix if its myriad transfers work out, which is never a sure thing; UMass seems poised to take the next step as it builds around Mitchell; Davidson still boasts the likes of Kellan Grady, once viewed as the best player in the A-10 and still a killer (as Bona fans saw first-hand last February), Luka Brajkovic and Carter Collins.
Saint Joe’s returns the league’s leading scorer in Ryan Daly (20.6 points), and eight of the conference’s top 10 scorers are back. Fordham, meanwhile, likely retains its rightful place at the bottom of the league standings.
