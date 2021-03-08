RICHMOND, Va. — Mark Schmidt had wondered what it might be like.
Thirteen days earlier, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball coach was asked about the changes to this year’s Atlantic 10 Tournament, which had just been released and included an unprecedented eight-day layoff between the semifinals and championship game.
“It’ll be interesting what you do between, if we’re lucky enough to be in the final game, what do you do for that week to get ready for the (title) game?” he pondered aloud. “It’ll be interesting how you approach it, and hopefully we have that opportunity.”
At the time, it was merely a hypothetical.
Now, he’ll find out firsthand.
Top-seeded Bona, in perhaps its most complete postseason performance of Schmidt’s tenure, not only beat No. 4 Saint Louis, but buried the Billikens, 71-53, in an Atlantic 10 semifinal on Saturday inside VCU’s Siegel Center. It now has over a week of downtime before meeting No. 2 VCU in next Sunday’s title contest at Dayton’s UD Arena.
And one of the questions in the aftermath was this: Would he have rather played this game the next day, when his Bonnies were cascading with momentum, as it would be in a normal year, or did he prefer that he’d get a week to prepare for Rams, with whom Bona split in the regular season?
“I WISH we didn’t have the pandemic and this could be a tournament with everybody,” the 14th-year coach began. “I can just imagine the Bonaventure people in the building. It’s a shame but … it is what it is.”
He then essentially chose the latter, adding, “You won two games in a row, you got momentum, you want to play that third one here, but we understand that’s how it’s going. We go home, take a couple of days off and try to prepare as best we can for (VCU). We’re just happy that we’re in the finals – no matter if we’re playing out in the parking lot.”
Bona has all but secured its place as a No. 11 seed or better in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Interestingly, this will be the first time in the modern era (since 1985) that, regardless of what happens in the A-10 championship, it won’t have to sweat out Selection Sunday, the way it did in its three other seasons as a legit at-large contender – in 2000, ‘16 and ‘18.
It’s firmly in.
Still, it wants to achieve another goal by winning the league crown and the automatic berth to the Big Dance. And if it does, what a final impression that would make on those positioning the field an hour later: Bona will have finished 16-4, added two more Quadrant 1 victories (over SLU and VCU) in the final week, likely moved into the Top 25 of the NET and claimed both the regular season and tournament titles in a strong conference.
But what about that week-long layoff before getting that opportunity?
“I know we’ll take a couple days off,” Schmidt said. “Our guys need some rest, so we’ll take Sunday and Monday off and get back to work on Tuesday, get to work and try to prepare for (VCU). But we’re just trying to celebrate now. We have that 24-hour rule; we don’t worry about anything for 24 hours and back to work.”
Added junior guard Kyle Lofton: “(We’ll keep) doing what we’ve been doing, focus. We gotta lock in even more (now).”
- He’d already taken up former Rhode Island coach Danny Hurley’s mantle as arguably the most loathed opposing A-10 coach by Bona fans.
But if that was still in question, Saint Louis’ Travis Ford cemented that standing on Saturday.
In his postgame press conference following his team’s 71-53 loss to Bona in the A-10 semifinals, Ford suggested on multiple occasions that the Bonnies had an unfair advantage by having played its quarterfinal at the Siegel Center on Friday, while his Billikens played across town at Richmond’s Robins Center.
“It just wasn’t our night; we looked like a different team than we have the last four, five, six games, he noted, before adding, “They seemed very comfortable and it wouldn’t have mattered, but I think it was an advantage that they played here (on Friday).”
This wasn’t the first time that Ford suggested his team had been handicapped in a game against Bona. Three years ago, after the Billikens fell to the Bonnies’ 2018 NCAA team in their regular season finale, he said, “We played against a great St. Bonaventure team, and it’s hard playing five vs. eight,” implying that SLU was a victim of poor officiating.
And he was hardly gracious or complimentary a month earlier after former Bona star Jaylen Adams dropped 44 points and 10 3-pointers on his team in a 79-56 triumph.
Ford’s comments Saturday night drew the ire of dozens of Bona fans on social media, who were quick to peg the fifth-year Saint Louis boss as a “crybaby” and a “sore loser.” After all, mere minutes later, Davidson was forced to play an actual road game against VCU in the other semifinal.
Among those to voice their unfiltered opinions of Ford and his assessment were distinguished media members and Bona grads Mike Vaccaro (New York Post) and Adrian Wojnarowski (ESPN), whose responding tweets instantly went viral.