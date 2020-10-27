WILLIAMSVILLE — Her appearance at this level was an accomplishment of its own.
A week earlier, Olean’s Caroline DeRose was the only lower-seeded player to pull off an upset in the CCAA tennis tournament quarterfinals. DeRose topped Salamanca’s Maeghan Collins, 10-3, in the pre-quarters before knocking out Frewsburg’s Elise Sposato in straight sets, 6-0, 7-5, in the next round on Oct. 17 at the Lakewood Family YMCA.
That allowed her to advance as one of four CCAA semifinalists into the 16-player Section 6 singles championship, held last weekend at the Miller Tennis Center in Williamsville.
In the sectional tournament, DeRose battled eventual champion Eileen Wang, of Williamsville North, before bowing in the first round, 6-0, 6-0. Wang won each of her first three matches without surrendering a game before topping Clarence’s Madeleine Eiss, 6-2, 6-3, for the singles title.
DeRose’s teammate Hannah Nelson also competed in the CCAA event, dropping a prequarterfinal match with Falconer’s Lauren Allen, 10-0.