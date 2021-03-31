ALLEGANY — The Olean girls volleyball team earned a four-game victory in its season opener, going on the road to begin the “Fall II” season.
The Huskies defeated Allegany-Limestone, 25-21, 25-27, 25-19, 25-18.
Alice Dwaileebe helped lead the Huskies (1-0) with nine kills, six blocks and two digs while Brynn Ackerman had a team-high 13 kills with two aces. Logan Baer recorded eight digs, six aces and 32 assists.
For A-L (0-1), Violet Nolder had four kills and five blocks, Jenna Louser marked four kills and four blocks and Sydney Ulasewicz tallied eight digs and two aces.
“Olean has really good hitters who made us pay for some of our mistakes,” said first-year A-L coach Shawn Haseley. “However, we are a very young team and I was pleased with how the girls battled throughout. It really was a well-played match for both teams.”
CCAA CENTRAL
Portville 3, Fredonia 0PORTVILLE — Portville improved to 2-0 with its second match in as many days, sweeping Fredonia 25-20, 25-12, 25-10.
Olivia Emley’s 10 digs were enough to push her over 500 for her career and she added two aces. Laura Wilhelm led the Panthers with 13 kills, eight aces and five digs. Olivia Cook had six kills and five digs, Tori Unverdorben had five kills and five digs and Kylie Blessing ran the offense for Portville with 20 assists and three aces
ALLEGANY COUNTYCuba-Rushford 3, Hinsdale 0HINSDALE — Cuba-Rushford won its third consecutive match by sweeping Hinsdale, 25-10, 25-10, 25-10.
Summer Mattison marked five aces and five kills for C-R, Quincy Tyler dished out 12 assists and Brianna Green added four aces and two kills.
For Hinsdale (0-5), Larissa Kirtz tallied three kills and eight digs, Lindsey Veno had two aces and Jaylee Jimerson added three digs.
Bolivar-Richburg 3, Genesee Valley/Belfast 0BELMONT — Jianna Nix registered 15 kills and two aces to guide Bolivar-Richburg (4-1) in a sweep, winning 25-13, 25-14, 25-18.
Also for the Wolverines, Haley Mascho recorded eight aces and Brenna Walp had four kills and two aces.
For Genesee Valley/Belfast (1-4), Kaitlyn Sadler had four kills and three digs, Emera Aquila had seven assists and three aces and Lizzie Bentley added two kills and three blocks.
“We played about as well as we can,” noted Genesee Valley/Belfast Darren Bradt noted. “We didn’t have our setter tonight, so our setter had not played there before other than one practice. I thought we played a lot better than we played the other night. We communicated and hustled and made them work for the plays they made. We played a very skilled team in Bolivar-Richburg.”
CCAA EASTNorth Collins 3, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0NORTH COLLINS — Cattaraugus-Little Valley fell in its first match of the season in three games, 25-10, 25-20, 25-16.
Salamanca 3, Forestville 2FORESTVILLE — Salamanca opened its 2021 “Fall II” season with a victory, rallying back twice two win in five games, 16-25, 25-17, 13-25, 25-16, 25-17.
Jillian Rea tallied six aces, four kills and six assists for the Warriors (1-0). Makayla Burch had three aces, two kills, five assists and two blocks. Jaedan Hubbard added four aces, two kills and two assists; Karina Crouse and Morgan Maybee had five kills each and Madison Hoag marked four aces.
Pine Valley 3, Ellicottville 0SOUTH DAYTON — Ellicottville’s season began with a three-game loss to Pine Valley, 25-18, 25-12, 25-13.
Cora Norton had a team-high four kills for the Eagles, Jenna Hadley tallied seven assists and two kills, Allison Rowland made three kills and 10 digs and Jillian Tomsick chipped in with two aces.
“Tonight’s game was our starting point for the season,” ECS coach Katie Auge said. “We will build on it. I look forward to seeing the progress we will make throughout this season.”
NON-LEAGUEFillmore 3, Archbishop Walsh 0OLEAN — Fillmore (3-3) cruised to a three-game victory, 25-10, 25-13, 25-8, as Skylar Gaddy tallied eight aces.
Emma Cole added three aces, five kills and two blocks for Fillmore.
For Archbishop Walsh (0-2), Peyton Howard recorded two aces.